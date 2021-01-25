San Ramon council to review plans for Crow Canyon Gardens improvements

"The plan includes a specific goal related to the renovation of the park that identifies improvements as a high priority that should be completed within the next five years," Heimann added.

"Crow Canyon Gardens is the only park in the (Parks Trails Open Space and Recreation Master Plan) inventory that is identified as being in 'Poor Condition,' which is defined as 'Facilities that need major repairs to the point that the facilities are unusable and discourage the use of the park,'" parks and community services director Kathi Heimann said in a staff report to the council.

Commissioners will also discuss the creation of a memorandum of understanding with the San Ramon Nature Park Foundation for nature-themed classes, programs and events at Crow Canyon Gardens.

Members of the city's Parks and Community Services Commission will be on hand for a special presentation to the council, where they will recommend various program options for the Crow Canyon Gardens and Mudd's site programming -- which are geared toward improving parks programs and services in the western San Ramon region.

The San Ramon City Council is set Tuesday to discuss plans for the Crow Canyon Gardens located on the old Mudd's restaurant site with an eye on renovating the park to spur increased public access and services.

The San Ramon Nature Park Foundation has proposed to raise funds for the parks renovations, contingent on the ability of the residential group to offer classes and programs run by foundation volunteers.

* "Crow Canyon Gardens should be renovated using the David Gates and Associates rendering as a starting point with the complete demolition of the buildings, adding a new pavilion shade structure and the addition of a permanent restroom with a dedicated maintenance area for the park."

* "Future classes, events, and programs at Crow Canyon Gardens should be focused on nature and the natural world and be kept at low levels as determined by the Parks and Community Services Department to ensure that the peaceful serene environment is maintained."

According to Heimann, the top recommendations the commission will be making to the council on Tuesday include the following.

* During a special presentation held prior to its discussion on Crow Canyon Gardens, the City Council will receive a special report recognizing Vishakh Arora, recipient of the Outstanding Teen Citizenship Award from the San Ramon Teen Council.

Residents can submit public comments via email to [email protected] Comments must be sent prior to 6 p.m. on Tuesday and include "Public Comment 1/26/2020" in the subject line.

The San Ramon City Council's regular meeting is set to be held virtually at 7 p.m. on Tuesday (Jan. 26). Interested residents can view the meeting on the city's YouTube page or on its Zoom account using webinar ID 924 2831 5114.

City staff added that the capital improvement plan budget implications run from $4 million to $6 million -- with varying totals depending on the facilities implemented as well as financial support received from the Nature Park Foundation.

* Council members are also set to sign off on the completion of renovations that have been made for the Alcosta Senior & Community Center and San Ramon Community Center renovation projects.

* Afterward, council members will hear the Senior Citizens Advisory Committee's annual report, which will inform city officials about the committee's accomplishments over the past year as well as its goals for the future.

San Ramon council to review plans for Crow Canyon Gardens improvements

Park currently identified as being in 'Poor Condition'