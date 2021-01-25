SRVUSD board to discuss state health guidelines for reopening schools

After converting to remote learning due to the coronavirus pandemic, the San Ramon Valley Unified School District Board of Education plans to review new guidelines for returning to in-person education issued by the California Department of Public Health.

Set to be discussed during the board's regular meeting on Tuesday, district officials will talk about the path to move forward set by state health officials as well as the guidelines and criteria the district needs to meet in order to reopen classroom instruction.

"We knew this guidance would greatly affect schools all over our state. However, we are committed to finding creative ways to address our students’ immediate needs in this challenging environment," district staff said in a message to residents.

"While fulfilling everyone's expectations is always the district's goal, the circumstances of COVID-19 forces all of us to accept what is simply beyond our control. In other words, these requirements come from the California Department of Public Health, not the school board," they added.

State guidelines mandate that kindergarten through sixth-grade schools may not reopen for in-person learning until Contra Costa County reaches coronavirus case rates below 25 a day per 100,000 population. As of Monday the county is seeing 46.2 cases a day per 100,000 residents and has a positive test rate of 9.2% over the past seven days.