SRVUSD board to discuss state health guidelines for reopening schools

After converting to remote learning due to the coronavirus pandemic, the San Ramon Valley Unified School District Board of Education plans to review new guidelines for returning to in-person education issued by the California Department of Public Health.
Set to be discussed during the board's regular meeting on Tuesday, district officials will talk about the path to move forward set by state health officials as well as the guidelines and criteria the district needs to meet in order to reopen classroom instruction.
"We knew this guidance would greatly affect schools all over our state. However, we are committed to finding creative ways to address our students’ immediate needs in this challenging environment," district staff said in a message to residents.
"While fulfilling everyone's expectations is always the district's goal, the circumstances of COVID-19 forces all of us to accept what is simply beyond our control. In other words, these requirements come from the California Department of Public Health, not the school board," they added.
State guidelines mandate that kindergarten through sixth-grade schools may not reopen for in-person learning until Contra Costa County reaches coronavirus case rates below 25 a day per 100,000 population. As of Monday the county is seeing 46.2 cases a day per 100,000 residents and has a positive test rate of 9.2% over the past seven days.
For secondary school students, state guidelines mandate that students may not return to in-person learning until the county moves out of the most restrictive purple tier into the less restrictive red tier. To reach the red tier the county must average no more than seven new cases a day per 100,000 residents and have a positive test rate of between 5% to 8%.
The SRVUSD Board of Education's regular meeting is set to be held at 7 p.m. on Tuesday (Jan. 26). Interested residents can view the meeting live on the SRVUSD's YouTube channel.
Residents can provide public comment live at meetings by logging in or dialing into the district's Zoom meeting, which can be accessed on the district's Quicklinks on the SRVUSD homepage.
Learn more about public comment online at www.srvusd.net/virtualpubliccomment.
In other business
* Staying on the subject of state policies, district officials will be on hand to review the effects of Gov. Gavin Newsom's state budget for the coming year and will discuss how funding will affect schools.
* Board members are also set to hear an annual report on enrollment projections for the coming year.
* Marking a pair of special occasions, board members are also set to issue proclamations officially recognizing the week of Feb. 1-5 as School Counseling Week and Words Matter Week.
"In other words, these requirements come from the California Department of Public Health, not the school board" is an outright lie! This was not the case when Malloy unilaterally suggested removing the January return back in December! SRVUSD is clearly trying to justify their past failures with the rules of today. I for one am not playing that game. SRVUSD failed to open schools January 5th not because of the State, not because of the County, but because Dr. John Malloy said so. Why is SRVUSD leadership incapable of accepting responsibility of any kind? Blatant lies like these hurt this district's credibility moving forward.