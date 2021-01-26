BART seeks new life for its old train cars

While ideas like sinking retired carbon steel subway cars into the ocean as part of an artificial reef have been tried, officials said the aluminum composition of BART cars "prevents this from being feasible."

Most of the retired train cars -- many of them dating back to 1972 -- will be recycled and used for parts, including wheels, axles and traction motors that can still be used to maintain BART's existing fleet. A total of 775 new Fleet of the Future cars will replace the old trains.

BART said it is "giving museums, nonprofits, agencies and the general public a chance to extend the lives of decommissioned train cars in creative and innovative ways."

Last week, the public transit agency launched an official call for proposals through a newly released pre-qualification application process, marking "the first phase of the project to donate legacy fleet cars to the public," officials said in a statement.

The application system is located at bart.gov/legacycars. Applicants are encouraged to review the "Pre-Qualifications for Proposals" brochure about the proposal process, timeline and car measurements before submitting.

Notifications for successful pre-qualifications will be sent in June, with awards of proposals scheduled for December and the first cars being transferred to awardees in 2022.

"It is important to us that the future of these cars continue to be a great representation of BART and that their use is appropriate. We've developed these guidelines for anyone interested in purchasing the cars," officials said.

Some key criteria for obtaining a legacy car include "the project must not cost BART any money once the car has been prepared for delivery." Selected applicants must pay the costs of transporting the train car from BART's property to their own (including flatbed truck and crane rental), which is estimated to cost $8,000 to $10,000 per car.

Pre-qualified applicants will advance to the next phase of request for proposals. Those who present viable proposals will have as many cars as they request made available.

Likewise, BART also operates on a "non-standard gauge or track width that wouldn't work in most places," making selling off the cars to be reused by other systems less possible.

BART seeks new life for its old train cars

Public encouraged to submit ideas for reusing retiring fleet