CCTV: Veterans program hosts conversation on 'Overcoming Amputation'

Episode provides veterans with resources for recovering after limb loss

by Ryan J. Degan / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Tue, Jan 26, 2021, 4:55 pm
Navy veteran Derek McGinnis spoke during "Overcoming Amputation," talking about is own life and experiences. (Photo courtesy of CCTV)

Contra Costa Television's military support program "Veterans' Voices" hosted a conversation about "Overcoming Amputation" earlier this month, which took the time to talk about the lives and paths to recovery many injured service members face.

Recorded live on Jan. 11, the in-depth discussion examined the journey of those who lost limbs during service and highlighted organizations dedicated to helping them regain mobility and confidence.

"It's very poignant in that it puts life in perspective. So if anybody is coping with struggles in life it's always reflective on what can you do? What can you be grateful for? It can always be worse," Navy veteran Derek McGinnis said during the conversation. "For me I'm glad I was just an (above the knee amputee) and I was able to have those tools moving forward and just take back my quality of life. I'm grateful for the tools that have been afforded to me.

Providing an opportunity for veterans and participants to ask questions, the conversation featured veterans living with amputations such as McGinnis and Army Sgt. First Class Michael Smith, Mike Conklin of Sentinels of Freedom and Kathleen Pelz of Diablo Prosthetics and Orthotics.

Interested residents can view the conversation on Veterans' Voices of Contra Costa's YouTube Channel and learn more about other upcoming events and resources available for veterans on the county's website.

