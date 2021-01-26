Danville firm proposing apartment complex in downtown Pleasant Hill

A 189-unit apartment project proposed by a Danville developer for construction on the south side of Pleasant Hill's downtown will be the subject of a Feb. 9 Pleasant Hill Planning Commission public hearing.

Danville-based Blake Griggs Properties Inc. wants to build the apartment building -- now dubbed the "Downtown Cleaveland Multi-family Residential Project" -- on Cleaveland Road south of Crescent Plaza, the city's downtown area, and north of Boyd Road. The 2.33-acre site now hosts a vacant two-story office building at one time occupied by Wells Fargo.

The project was first proposed in 2019.

Approximately 10% of the 189 units, ranging in size from 562 square feet to 1,182 square feet, would be set aside for low-income residents -- 5% for "very low" income and 5% for "moderate income" occupants.

The project, as proposed, includes 304 parking spaces for residents and guests, a roof deck, and an outdoor pool area. Among the several permits that would need to be granted by the city would be one to remove 33 trees from the property, three of which are designated as "protected." Approximately 50 trees would be planted after construction is completed, should the project be approved.