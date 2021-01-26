News

DA's office participates in national 'Wear Blue' initiative to promote human trafficking awareness

Contra Costa Human Trafficking Task Force strives to provide services and support for trafficking survivors

by Ryan J. Degan / Danville San Ramon

The Contra Costa County District Attorney's Office participated in the national "Wear Blue" initiative, which was launched in early January to promote Human Trafficking Awareness Month, doing so alongside the Contra Costa Human Trafficking Task Force.

The Contra Costa County DA's Office participated in the 'Wear Blue' initiative, which seeks to increase awareness of human trafficking. (Photo courtesy Contra Costa County District Attorney's Office)

Multiple agencies and individuals shared social media posts of themselves wearing blue to promote the initiative, which was recognized by law enforcement agencies throughout the country on Jan. 11.

"The DA's Office wants to underscore we care about all our victims, have services and support right here in our community and will look to hold exploiters accountable," Contra Costa County DA Diana Becton said in a statement.

According to DA staff members, a prevalent issue that follows human trafficking comes from a lack of public knowledge or perceived lack of support for survivors. Many trafficking survivors are led to believe that they are not cared for, isolating them and making them more reliant on their exploiter.

Contra Costa County's DA's office has committed itself to combating human trafficking. In October 2018, the agency was awarded a federal grant which it used to form its Human Trafficking Task Force.

Using the $1.2 million grant to get started, the task force works with local and state community service groups to provide trafficking survivors with culturally competent services and support while investigating and prosecuting cases involving sex trafficking, labor trafficking and related crimes of exploitation.

Anyone with information regarding any acts or suspicions of human trafficking, can call the Contra Costa County Human Trafficking tip line maintained by the District Attorney's Office at 957-8658.

Local resources include Community Violence Solutions 24-hour resources line (800-670-7273) and Contra Costa's Family Justice Center 521-6366). To report suspected exploitation of youth, call the CFS/Child Abuse Hotline at 1-877-881-1116.

