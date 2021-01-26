DA's office participates in national 'Wear Blue' initiative to promote human trafficking awareness

The Contra Costa County District Attorney's Office participated in the national "Wear Blue" initiative, which was launched in early January to promote Human Trafficking Awareness Month, doing so alongside the Contra Costa Human Trafficking Task Force.

Multiple agencies and individuals shared social media posts of themselves wearing blue to promote the initiative, which was recognized by law enforcement agencies throughout the country on Jan. 11.

"The DA's Office wants to underscore we care about all our victims, have services and support right here in our community and will look to hold exploiters accountable," Contra Costa County DA Diana Becton said in a statement.

According to DA staff members, a prevalent issue that follows human trafficking comes from a lack of public knowledge or perceived lack of support for survivors. Many trafficking survivors are led to believe that they are not cared for, isolating them and making them more reliant on their exploiter.

Contra Costa County's DA's office has committed itself to combating human trafficking. In October 2018, the agency was awarded a federal grant which it used to form its Human Trafficking Task Force.