News

Contra Costa County seeks volunteers for Advisory Fire Commission

Voluntary position accepting applicants through Feb. 12

by Ryan Degan / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Wed, Jan 27, 2021, 10:40 pm 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

The Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors is seeking residents to apply for the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District’s Advisory Fire Commission, and help guide county and fire officials on the creation and implementation of fire related policies.

Primarily tasked with advising the Board of Supervisors and CCCFPD on all issues related to fire services in the county, the commission is a voluntary body that typically meets on the second Monday of even-numbered months.

In addition to providing county officials with advice on fire services and policies, county officials say the commission is responsible for confirming cost of abatement reports; conducting weed abatement appeal hearings; approving surplus equipment declarations; reviewing CCCFPD operations and budget reports; and advising the Fire Chief on District service matters.

The commission also serves as a liaison between the CCCFPD Board of Directors and the community and may be asked to perform other duties by the Board of Directors.

Applicants must reside or work within the boundaries of the Fire District to be considered for the appointment and be able to meet on the second Monday of even-numbered months at 7 p.m. in Concord.

What's local journalism worth to you?

Support DanvilleSanRamon.com for as little as $5/month.

Learn more

A voluntary position, applicants are advised that commissioners are not financially compensated for service.

Application forms can be obtained from the Clerk of the Board of Supervisors by calling 335-1900 or visiting the county webpage. Applications should be returned to the clerk of the Board of Supervisors, 1025 Escobar St., 1st Floor, Martinez, or via email to [email protected], no later than 5 p.m. on Feb. 12.

Interviews will likely be held remotely due to the coronavirus pandemic and are tentatively scheduled to be held on March 8.

Learn more online at www.cccfpd.org/advisory-fire-commission.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox.

Sign up

Follow DanvilleSanRamon.com on Twitter @DanvilleSanRamo, Facebook and on Instagram @ for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Contra Costa County seeks volunteers for Advisory Fire Commission

Voluntary position accepting applicants through Feb. 12

by Ryan Degan / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Wed, Jan 27, 2021, 10:40 pm

The Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors is seeking residents to apply for the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District’s Advisory Fire Commission, and help guide county and fire officials on the creation and implementation of fire related policies.

Primarily tasked with advising the Board of Supervisors and CCCFPD on all issues related to fire services in the county, the commission is a voluntary body that typically meets on the second Monday of even-numbered months.

In addition to providing county officials with advice on fire services and policies, county officials say the commission is responsible for confirming cost of abatement reports; conducting weed abatement appeal hearings; approving surplus equipment declarations; reviewing CCCFPD operations and budget reports; and advising the Fire Chief on District service matters.

The commission also serves as a liaison between the CCCFPD Board of Directors and the community and may be asked to perform other duties by the Board of Directors.

Applicants must reside or work within the boundaries of the Fire District to be considered for the appointment and be able to meet on the second Monday of even-numbered months at 7 p.m. in Concord.

A voluntary position, applicants are advised that commissioners are not financially compensated for service.

Application forms can be obtained from the Clerk of the Board of Supervisors by calling 335-1900 or visiting the county webpage. Applications should be returned to the clerk of the Board of Supervisors, 1025 Escobar St., 1st Floor, Martinez, or via email to [email protected], no later than 5 p.m. on Feb. 12.

Interviews will likely be held remotely due to the coronavirus pandemic and are tentatively scheduled to be held on March 8.

Learn more online at www.cccfpd.org/advisory-fire-commission.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.