Contra Costa County seeks volunteers for Advisory Fire Commission

The Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors is seeking residents to apply for the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District’s Advisory Fire Commission, and help guide county and fire officials on the creation and implementation of fire related policies.

Primarily tasked with advising the Board of Supervisors and CCCFPD on all issues related to fire services in the county, the commission is a voluntary body that typically meets on the second Monday of even-numbered months.

In addition to providing county officials with advice on fire services and policies, county officials say the commission is responsible for confirming cost of abatement reports; conducting weed abatement appeal hearings; approving surplus equipment declarations; reviewing CCCFPD operations and budget reports; and advising the Fire Chief on District service matters.

The commission also serves as a liaison between the CCCFPD Board of Directors and the community and may be asked to perform other duties by the Board of Directors.

Applicants must reside or work within the boundaries of the Fire District to be considered for the appointment and be able to meet on the second Monday of even-numbered months at 7 p.m. in Concord.