DeSaulnier hosting virtual town hall on coronavirus relief, vaccination distribution

Local Congressman Mark DeSaulnier is inviting residents to participate in a virtual town event on Thursday, where they can ask questions and learn about the coronavirus vaccine rollout plan and upcoming federal relief efforts.

Set to be held virtually at 3 p.m., Rep. DeSaulnier (D-Concord) will be joined by Contra Costa County Health Officer Dr. Chris Farnitano, who will be on hand to discuss the latest information on testing, vaccine distribution and what’s next in fighting the pandemic.

DeSaulnier's coronavirus information town hall will be held Thursday (Jan. 28) at 3 p.m. To join the conversation and submit a question, residents can RSVP on DeSaulnier's website. After registering participants will receive a link to join the Zoom event before the town hall begins.

Interested participants can also watch live via DeSaulnier's official Facebook page.