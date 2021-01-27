San Ramon: Council decides to raze Mudd's restaurant for Crow Canyon Gardens renovation

After more than two years of trying to chart a course for Crow Canyon Gardens, the San Ramon City Council decided Tuesday to demolish the old Mudd's restaurant and reject a nonprofit's proposal to transform the site into a hub for classes and events.
The council debated whether Mudd's -- which closed in 2008 -- was practical for renovation or had enough historical value to keep. Members voted 4-1 to accept recommendations from the city's Parks and Community Services Commission to "adopt a vision for Crow Canyon Gardens that retains the peaceful atmosphere, serene environment, and emphasis on nature."
Mayor Dave Hudson was the lone dissenting voice, after Councilwoman Sabina Zafar wondered whether the buildings' historical value made them worth saving, but ended up supporting the original recommendations. Mudd's opened in 1981 and was a popular restaurant and destination for weddings and other events.
Hudson wanted the city to further explore using the existing buildings, since part of the commission's recommendations involved constructing a new "pavilion shade structure" and a permanent restroom and a maintenance area.
"If you just tear it down, it's gone," Hudson said during the virtual meeting. "For what? So you can just build it back up?"
Crow Canyon Gardens includes community gardens, as well as the former Mudd's site, on nearly 10 acres of land near San Catanio Creek on the south side of Crow Canyon Road, west of San Ramon Valley Boulevard.
The nonprofit group San Ramon Nature Park Foundation approached the city in April 2018 to enter into a partnership to construct a preschool focused on gardening and nature at the site. It later amended its proposal to create a "San Ramon Nature Park," for which it would raise money to renovate the Mudd's buildings, parking lot and some adjacent park attributes in exchange for the right to offer classes, events, and other programs, as well as office space for the foundation. It determined it needed about $4 million for the project.
The parks commission held meetings and surveyed the community over the area, which the city determined in its 2020 parks master plan to require major renovations due to its poor condition.
Since December 2019, city officials and the Nature Park Foundation tried reaching a memorandum of understanding over how to proceed, meeting 14 times in 2020, according to a city staff report. Discussions included using the building for yoga or cooking classes, or renting it out for events, all of which council members noted are offered elsewhere in the city.
"I think it's time to move on," Councilman Mark Armstrong said.
The report also said the foundation "would not necessarily be interested in fundraising for the renovation if the conceptual plan and programming levels and plans are not conducive to their vision." No one from the foundation spoke at Tuesday's meeting.
Parks commission chairwoman Carol Lopez-Lucey told the council, "There is no other park like this in the city of San Ramon," adding that using the current building "does not lend itself to a peaceful, serene nature park."
In addition to adding a shade structure and restrooms and tearing down the buildings, the council adopted recommendations that future classes, events, and programs at the site "should be focused on nature and the natural world and be kept at low levels as determined by the Parks and Community Services Department."
Comments

San Ramon
on Jan 28, 2021 at 6:20 am
Registered user
on Jan 28, 2021 at 6:20 am
We had many a great meal at Mudd's where we found the restaurant so beautiful and in sync with the vegetable garden. The hope was one day this would be opened again as a restaurant or re-purposed.
To learn that the decision is to tear it down seems a great waste and a loss of the San Ramon legacy. I am puzzled that they want to tear it down and then rebuild other structures that they deem more in line with the park. If the buildings are still in good shape why not first open and see if they can meet the future there. I will be sorry to see it torn down in a time that budgets are tight and money could be better spent. Sorry to hear the news.
San Ramon

on Jan 28, 2021 at 8:57 am
Registered user
on Jan 28, 2021 at 8:57 am
This story has some errors in it. The San Ramon Nature Park Foundation never proposed a partnership with the city that would involve building a daycare center. We opposed that plan which would be involved tearing down Mudd’s and the surrounding buildings. We offered to raise the funds to renovate the beautiful old Mudd’s restaurant into a nature education center and then to renovate the park around it. A year ago December 9, the city Council voted unanimously to give us the opportunity to raise the funds for that project and today we have raised over $540,000 despite Covid and the inability to hold any events in the park.
We were told that we would have our own opportunity to appeal the parks commissions decision after the City Council heard the parks department report last Tuesday night. That is why no one spoke at the meeting… We were waiting for our opportunity.
Two parks commissioners chose to focus on yoga classes and tai chi classes which we listed as possible Classes we could host in the park instead of all the other activities we proposed, which included cooking classes with foods from the garden, hands-on classes focused on weather, geology and the environment, birdwatching, natural crafts, and much more. See our website: www.sanramonnaturepark.org
Our mission is to bring people together of all ages and stages to enjoy nature and learn about it. We want to restore the old Orchard and Gardens and bring them back to the splendor that was once there.
What has happened here in San Ramon sets a terrible precedent: the parks commission never should have gone back to revisit this issue because the City Council had already taken theIr recommendations and voted to support our proposal. Last Tuesday night’s vote undoes all of that and rips the rug out from under all of our efforts and monies spent to date. Commissions report to the city Council not the other way around.
Franette Armstrong, President
San Ramon Nature Park Foundation
San Ramon

on Jan 28, 2021 at 12:18 pm
Registered user
on Jan 28, 2021 at 12:18 pm
I watched the Planning Commission meeting and the City Council Meeting and I can't believe the turn of events. I had no idea the Council was going to make a final decision with no negotiation with the Nature Park Foundation. I wasn't able to watch the meeting live, or I would have spoken up then. I was part of the planning process with Virginia Mudd when she conceived the "Garden to Kitchen" concept plan and saw her architectural drawings for a building that took the environment into consideration in every way. It looked like it was part of the landscape. The inside was beautiful and timeless.
I fault the City for ignoring the deterioration over the years and letting it fall into such disrepair. I credit our Mayor for his stance at the meeting, but even though Cm Zafar proposed an amendment to the motion to reconsider the destruction part of the plan it wasn't considered.
I am beyond disappointed.
Mary Lou Oliver (I wasn't able to put my name in the name box)
12 year City Council Member 1983-1995
San Ramon

on Jan 28, 2021 at 12:50 pm
Registered user
on Jan 28, 2021 at 12:50 pm
I am so extremely disappointed in the San Ramon Parks Department and City Council their vote to tear down Mudd’s buildings and go back on past agreements with the community led San Ramon Nature Park Foundation. The Council, with the exception of Mayor Hudson, voted in direct opposition to the will of residents who just voted them in place! Does community input and desires even matter to this Council? It seems not.
San Ramon

on Jan 28, 2021 at 1:00 pm
Registered user
on Jan 28, 2021 at 1:00 pm
Why do we have elections and council meetings and work tirelessly if some random Commissioner can just overturn a decision by the City Council with NO Recourse. We fought hard to save MUDDS and now a Commission is going to just destroy it???.
We want a Nature area that ALL residents can enjoy not a for-profit day care for a few.
There is NO money budgeted by the City to do what the Parks Dept wants which means that the money the residents raised just sits there while the City spends MORE on something the residents do NOT want?
Population is booming in San Ramon. Don Birnbaum, the Parks Commissioner who took the lead on this effort by the Parks Commission to usurp the Council's decision said we have too much community center space right now and don't need Mudd's to provide more. This is stupid at best.
Mudd’s land and building holds a historic place in the farm-to-table movement. Council member Mark Armstrong said that it wasn't historic like the David Glass due to being “only” 40 years old. Do we stop preserving what we have and just continue to pave over our valley? Based on that criteria, Mark would not have worth either.
The Council's vote Tuesday night sets a terrible precedent. Now all residents will know that anything the Council decides in their favor can be overturned by a few Parks or Planning Commissioners. We had the last Council's unanimous support. How can this council and Commissioner fly in the face of that? Did they even READ the decision or CARE what the residents want?
The Commissions report to the Council, and the Council's decision should be final unless overturned in court, not by a few unelected commissioners.
San Ramon

on Jan 28, 2021 at 1:41 pm
Registered user
on Jan 28, 2021 at 1:41 pm
Lisa Waterman was unable to sign on to post this, so I am doing it for her. She kindly sent this note to the San Ramon City Council as well:
I am unable to comment on the Express article - there appears to be a bug in the software where it requires you to enter a name, but there is no open field to enter a name. Another poster commented on it. I am registered but still couldn't enter a name. Sent this to City Hall instead.
----- Forwarded Message -----
From: L. Waterman [email removed]
To: [email protected]
Sent: Thursday, January 28, 2021, 12:51:09 PM PST
Subject: MUDD'S DECISION
Please forward to the appropriate commissioners and planners:
I just read the article, "Council Decides to Raze Mudd's Restaurant For Crow Canyon Gardens Renovation" in the Express, and am writing to express my strong disagreement with this decision.
Why would anyone decide to tear down that beautiful, historic and unusual building just to construct something else? Mudds should be turned into a Nature Center, as was apparently supported by the past council and many people in the San Ramon community.
I am very concerned that the previous decision was overturned by a few Parks and Planning commissioners. Many people have supported and donated to the San Ramon Nature Park Foundation. Obviously, things slowed down when COVID-19 came along and businesses were shut down. I've lived here for over 30 years and between this and the approval for more housing seemingly without a corresponding plan for supporting infrastructure such as schools and roads, I no longer have trust in the San Ramon government.
Lisa Waterman, San Ramon resident
Danville

on Jan 28, 2021 at 2:24 pm
Registered user
on Jan 28, 2021 at 2:24 pm
Shame on you, San Ramon Town Council! You approve a project that leads to a tremendous effort spent over the past 12 months by multiple dedicated individuals who have the vision, commitment, and determination to make a well thought out, creative and family friendly addition to San Ramon that people well beyond the borders of the citywill enjoy for years to come. Yes, San Ramon has plenty of community parks, but it has NOTHING like what currently exists on the Mudd's property.
Over a decade ago I purchased a neglected historic treasure in downtown Danville, the 140 year old Vecki House, and thank goodness the town had the wisdom to provide not only support for its renovation but also incentives for doing so. Had someone proposed tearing it down, the Town Council's response would have been a resounding ABSOLUTELY NOT! Granted the Mudd's structure is not as old as the Vecki House. Yet it has significance to the community and with proper stewardship of both the building and the land, the site will become a jewel in a town that needs more jewels. Please reconsider your decision, honor your word from last year, and return your support to the San Ramon Nature Park.
Danville

on Jan 28, 2021 at 3:44 pm
Registered user
on Jan 28, 2021 at 3:44 pm
San Ramon

on Jan 28, 2021 at 5:13 pm
Registered user
on Jan 28, 2021 at 5:13 pm
I think Tim needs to research the history of San Ramon. When I moved here in 1993, there were groups attempting to "Save our Hills", yet I attended a Council meeting over the Faria project (and there were at least six standing room only meetings) where councilmember Perkins commented that the council deliberately overturned an item that the voters had passed asking for review of all large projects. He added at that meeting that he 'figured the residents did not care as they were not in attendance.' So much for "representative Government".
It is now obvious that it really makes little difference what we as residents do as even when we have approvals, the city can just overturn them.
The proposed construction (destruction!) at the Marketplace severely and negatively impacts the surrounding neighborhoods. Five stories, no setbacks in an area with two and three story housing when the nearby City Hall is TWO stories with a THREE story rotunda.
Yet we are told to "Shop San Ramon"!
Once I am in my car because I can no longer walk to shop, rest assured I will shop elsewhere.
another community

on Jan 28, 2021 at 5:35 pm
Registered user
on Jan 28, 2021 at 5:35 pm
I started working in the garden at Mudd's 38 years ago and stuck around for almost 20 years. The restaurant was created as an expression of the garden and the building and garden flowed into one another. As Dave Hudson noted the other night, the garden/restaurant project was unique, not only in San Ramon, but in California.
Back in 2010 I teamed up with Roz Rogoff to try to stop the building from being razed to make room for another restaurant project. We felt that the building with its combination of architectural beauty and sustainability was an expression of a time and place that deserved to be preserved. We hoped that the City would find a way to repurpose it.
So I'm very sad to see that the building, despite having clearly fallen into disrepair, will now be demolished instead of rehabilitated and that a special chapter of recent San Ramon history will come to an end.
I'll take a risk in speaking for Virginia Mudd when I say she saw the wildness of nature moving from the creek through the organic garden to the plates in the restaurant. I think the building's repurposing as a nature center would have been in keeping with her original vision.
There was always something warm, welcoming, and embracing about the design of the restaurant building. You could sit at a table under that graceful arched ceiling and feel safe and comfortable and look out the windows past the garden to the wild oaks and bay trees. It was extraordinary. Especially at sunset.
I hope that whatever the City comes up with to replace Mudd's will recapture some of the magic. Seems like we could all use a little more magic these days.
San Ramon

on Jan 29, 2021 at 6:42 am
Registered user
on Jan 29, 2021 at 6:42 am
I’m so disappointed to hear that the city council decided to destroy this beautiful building and treat the efforts of the San Ramon Nature Park Foundation and San Ramon residents with such disrespect!
This site is part of our city history and should not be destroyed. The building and setting is uniquely beautiful and it was a special place to gather and celebrate. It should be preserved. The city council was wrong to turn its back on the Foundation.
San Ramon

on Jan 29, 2021 at 10:48 am
Registered user
on Jan 29, 2021 at 10:48 am
What a loss for San Ramon! How disappointing. If the Council knew the pulse of the community on this, as they should as our representatives, they would have opposed the new scheme and upheld previous agreements. Those of us who grew up in San Ramon and remember the glory days of Mudd's restaurant, Crow Canyon Institute, Summer Nature Day Camp, etc., feel a monumental sense of loss. The community held off commenting on Tuesday because of a promise that the item would come back in February. What happened to that?
San Ramon

on Jan 29, 2021 at 2:07 pm
Registered user
on Jan 29, 2021 at 2:07 pm
Agree with Franette that there are errors in this article. However I am surprised why Franette or Nature park foundation board members did not join city council meeting when they already know this is an important agenda item in the meeting.
San Ramon

on Jan 29, 2021 at 2:26 pm
Registered user
on Jan 29, 2021 at 2:26 pm
John Lewis, we were told we would have our OWN agenda item before the Council in February. If we had tried to address even just the errors in the Staff Report for last Tuesday night's meeting it would have used up more than the 6 minutes we were granted. The vote came as a huge shock to us because we were also told the Council would receive the report without comment and hear us (and our side) in February.
San Ramon

on Jan 29, 2021 at 3:36 pm
Registered user
on Jan 29, 2021 at 3:36 pm
How can the San Ramon Parks Commission decide not to go ahead with the San Ramon Nature Center when it was approved by the San Ramon City Council over a year ago? The old Mudds Restaurant building holds an historic place in the farm-to-table movement in California, serving food grown on the property to restaurant guests for over 20 years. It is a piece of California's history like the Spanish Missions. Council member Mark Armstrong said that it wasn't historic like the David Glass House because it was only 40 years old. What if people had said that about the Paul Revere House, Hearst Castle or Fort Ross and other places of history in this country. Do we rip down everything that doesn't suit us at the moment because it isn't 100+ years old???The Parks Commission wants to remove a piece of history and use the space for picnic tables. San Ramon already has many parks with picnic tables. I walk my dog around these parks and even during the summer there are unused picnic tables.
The San Ramon population is increasing with occupants in the new CityWalk development, the Faria Preserve development, and new housing being built in Dougherty Valley. The current community centers can not support the increased population (approximately 10,000 additional residences). The City has no money to do what the Parks Dept. wants to do The Nature center has already raised $540,000 and is continuing to receive more funding (3.5 million will be able to be raised once all businesses can open). The money that the San Ramon Nature center raised can not be used by the Parks Commission. The last city Council gave the San Ramon Nature Center unanimous support. The Parks Commission report to the Council, and the Council's decision should be final unless overturned in court, not by a few unelected commissioners. Why is Parks Commissioners overturning what the residents want and was already approved by the Council? Would the Parks Commission do this to developers?
San Ramon

on Jan 29, 2021 at 4:04 pm
Registered user
on Jan 29, 2021 at 4:04 pm
From my research I found out that City office clearly communicated with Nature park foundation prior to the council meeting and offered time to present your perspective and disapprove anything in the report you disagree with City’s presentation. City also advised Foundation that this meeting may be the only opportunity to present your perspective. The Nature park foundation acknowledged receiving the message but declined the City’s offer. At minimum, you should have spoken during the public comment, but you silently dropped out of City council Zoom call meeting.
Danville

on Jan 29, 2021 at 4:49 pm
Registered user
on Jan 29, 2021 at 4:49 pm
I have been a resident for 30 years and have always felt and practiced a sense of community ,It really makes a difference in how folks come together ...and nature has a unique way to solidify the synergy of healthy community. The Crow Canyon Gardens is the perfect space to have a Nature Center for all to learn, enjoy and embrace. the potential is endless and the gravity of what it offers is rare and should be treasured. I am firm with being supportive in any way that I can of that which is for the higher good for everyone, particularly the children. How is it that I am so misled about how the Nature Park is progressing? I am still hopeful
San Ramon

on Jan 29, 2021 at 8:59 pm
Registered user
on Jan 29, 2021 at 8:59 pm
Franette, upon further research found out that Sunset developers who owns Citywalk development pledged your Nature park foundation to donate $500k. Is this the reason you were not against Citywalk project 4500 houses?
Ms. Gomez, I found your appeal submitted against Citywalk development by Sunset developers. Now I see your comment in this discussion thread supporting Nature park foundation which is receiving donation from Sunset developers. Are you aware of this?
Both of you kindly respond.
Thank you.