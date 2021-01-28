Arts

Danville calls on local artists to apply for 11th annual Juried Exhibit

Participants asked to showcase other artists who inspire them

by Ryan J. Degan / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Thu, Jan 28, 2021, 2:35 pm 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

The Village Theatre and Art Gallery in downtown Danville is once again calling on all local artists to show off their talents and demonstrate their inspirations by applying to the gallery's 11th annual Juried Exhibit.

For this year's exhibition, Village Theatre staff are asking local artists to show off which artists' works they find uplifting and inspiring, with submissions being featured during a special virtual gallery in the spring.

"This exhibition will be a tribute to those creators who, through their work, have inspired others to work in various mediums to bring their individual visions to life," gallery staff said.

Whether their primary medium is painting, drawing, sculpting or anything else, artists of all stripes are welcome to join, so long as their work is done in the style of any artist, living or from history, who has inspired and informed their own careers the most.

Applications are being accepted now through Feb. 19 and can be submitted online at www.callforentry.org.

Work will be featured during virtual exhibits scheduled to be held March 25 through May 21. Should Contra Costa Health Services' coronavirus health order restrictions lift prior to those dates, the gallery will reopen its doors so the artwork can be seen in person by a limited number of guests.

Artists seeking more information can contact visual arts coordinator Marija Nelson Bleier at 314-3460 or [email protected]

