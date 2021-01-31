Economist tells county supervisors pandemic will alter local government policy

Another big question, he said, is whether local and regional governments should continue to invest heavily in mass transit, especially rail systems. Supervisor Karen Mitchoff, noting significant ridership drops on BART and other passenger area rail systems, asked Thornberg whether such long-term investments are prudent.

A logical reaction to this by local governments, Thornberg said, would be to change zoning for some business district parcels from "retail" to "retail/mixed use," which would allow housing in more areas suffering from what he describes as a shortage of rental housing in the Bay Area. These areas, he said, figure to see fewer square feet of space used by businesses; the zoning change could help what he describes as a "jobs-to-housing mismatch."

During a supervisors' retreat meeting Jan. 26, Christopher Thornberg said that at least some of the increase in employees working from home during the pandemic will be permanent. He also noted that while most sectors of retail have continued to thrive despite the pandemic, much of that activity has shifted from brick-and-mortar to online, and won't fully go back.

A Los Angeles-based economist told the Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors last week that, while the current COVID-19-driven recession will likely be much shorter than the Great Recession that started in 2008, it will leave lasting impacts that could require city- and county-government-level policy changes.

And while he said that the "macrodata" in Thornberg's report largely makes sense, it "masks inequalities that happen on the 'micro' level," to individual people. And the COVID-19 economy, Gioia said, is clearly impacting some people more than others.

Supervisor John Gioia said he believes the empty office spaces in San Francisco and other urban cores will have a ripple effect on suburban places like Contra Costa. He fully agreed with Thornberg's suggestion that cities should rezone many of their business districts from "retail" to "retail/mixed use," to make better use of areas where demand for both retail and office space will never fully rebound with a greater move to working from home.

But other sectors of the economy -- restaurants and bars, clothing sales, electronics, appliances, gas stations -- are down from 14% to 28% from a year ago. Those sectors will need help, Thornberg said, and haven't been getting enough of that from federal sources like the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans to help businesses keep their workforces intact during the pandemic. Too much of that money, he said, has gone to relatively wealthier businesses and not to small businesses that need it more.

That recovery, he said, is already well underway around California, including in Contra Costa and Alameda counties. Retail pending in most sectors surged in the second half of 2020; the housing market is "absolutely on fire," and even small-business license applications are up significantly across the U.S. from 2019.

As for transit operators like BART, Thornberg said they are going to get "hammered," and will have a hard time finding their footing even after the economic recovery is largely complete.

"They should be taking that (transit) money and investing heavily in the road system of the future," Thornberg said. "The pandemic has accelerated that conversation."

"Investing in light rail is a 50-year investment, (but) it's a 10-year technology," Thornberg said. In 10 years, he said, use of self-driving electric cars will likely be well-established.

Economist tells county supervisors pandemic will alter local government policy

COVID recession likely to be shorter, but will leave lasting impacts