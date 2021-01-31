News

SRVUSD named 2019-2020 ERP Honor Roll School District

30 SRVUSD school sites also receive recognition for dedication to academic success

by Ryan J. Degan / Danville San Ramon

The San Ramon Valley Unified School District has been named a 2019-20 Educational Results Partnership (ERP) Honor Roll School District, a recognition shared by 30 district schools that have been designated as ERP Honor Roll Schools.

An honor given due to the district's and individual school sites' exemplary dedication to high achievement in student success, the program by the Campaign for Business and Education Excellence is a part of a national effort to identify high performing schools and encourage districts to prioritize student achievement.

“We are proud of the work being done in the SRVUSD to support all students. We are honored that our District and 30 of our schools have been recognized for this work by educational and business leaders as ERP Honor Roll Schools,” SRVUSD Superintendent Dr. John Malloy said. “Each of our schools strives to increase achievement and improve outcomes for every student.”

Schools and districts achieve honor roll status by demonstrating consistently high levels of academic achievement, noticeably improving achievement levels over time and reducing achievement gaps among student populations.

For high schools, honor roll achievement also includes measures of college readiness.

SRVUSD elementary schools named as Honor Roll Schools include Bella Vista, Bollinger Canyon, Coyote Creek, Creekside, Golden View, Green Valley, Greenbrook, Hidden Hills, John Baldwin, Live Oak, Montair, Montevideo, Neil Armstrong, Quail Run, Rancho Romero, Sycamore Valley, Tassajara Hills and Vista Grande Elementary Schools.

In the middle school category, Charlotte Wood, Diablo Vista, Gale Ranch, Iron Horse, Los Cerros, Pine Valley, Stone Valley and Windemere Ranch Middle Schools were also recognized.

For SRVUSD high schools California, Dougherty Valley, Monte Vista, San Ramon Valley High Schools also achieved Honor Roll designation.

This year, the California Honor Roll recognized 2,568 higher-performing schools in the state, which were selected through criteria set by the Educational Results Partnership -- a nonprofit dedicated to increased career readiness among students.

