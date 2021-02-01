News

Cal High students to host TEDxYouth speaker event

Virtual Feb. 13 event to feature local students and community leaders discussing 'Reflection and Reconstruction'

by Ryan J. Degan / Danville San Ramon

Some of the speakers set to appear at Cal High's TEDx series include (from left): Human rights activist Tiana Day; Cal High student speaker Nicholas Harvey; American Cancer Society National Lead Kira Sano; Cal High student speaker Madeline Harris; San Ramon City Council member Sabina Zafar; Youth Advocates for Change founder Tiffany Yu; ChildrenNow founder Ted Lempert, Cal High Student Speaker Amol Dhaliwal; and Cal High student speaker Keertana Sreekumar. (Contributed photos)

Taking inspiration from the international TED Talks platform, a collection of San Ramon Students will be hosting a similarly styled program, "[email protected]"

Set to be held virtually on Feb. 13, [email protected] will feature a collection of local students, alumni and prominent community members who will work to share ideas worth spreading, with each Talk's theme focusing on "Reflection and Reconstruction."

"As a small, youth organization dedicated to a platform that fosters diverse, idea-focused talks that spark learning and inspiration, our goal for this event is to reach a large and diverse audience," Co-President of TEDxCHS Annika Seo told DanvilleSanRamon.com.

"In their talks, speakers will discuss local and global issues of 2020 that have the threat to reoccur in the future, how and why an issue could potentially reoccur, and what we as a society and as individuals can do to prevent its recurrence," SEO added.

The event's official speaker list includes:

* Ted Lempert, Founder of ChildrenNow

* Tiffany Yu, Founder of Youth Advocates for Change

* Tiana Day, Human Rights Activist

* Kira Sano, American Cancer Society National Lead

* Sabina Zafar, San Ramon City Council member

* Madeline Harris, Cal High student speaker

* Keertana Sreekumar, Cal High student speaker

* Amol Dhaliwal, Cal High student speaker

* Tejes Srivalsan, Cal High student speaker

* Aleeza Zakai, Cal High student speaker

* Nicholas Harvey, Cal High student speaker

[email protected] will run virtually from 5 to 7 p.m. on Feb. 13. Interested participants can sign up to view the presentation online and can learn more at www.ted.com/tedx/events/40133.

Residents can also learn more and receive updates by following the event's Instagram page at TEDxCHS (@tedxchs).

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.