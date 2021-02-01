Cal High students to host TEDxYouth speaker event

Taking inspiration from the international TED Talks platform, a collection of San Ramon Students will be hosting a similarly styled program, "[email protected]"

Set to be held virtually on Feb. 13, [email protected] will feature a collection of local students, alumni and prominent community members who will work to share ideas worth spreading, with each Talk's theme focusing on "Reflection and Reconstruction."

"As a small, youth organization dedicated to a platform that fosters diverse, idea-focused talks that spark learning and inspiration, our goal for this event is to reach a large and diverse audience," Co-President of TEDxCHS Annika Seo told DanvilleSanRamon.com.

"In their talks, speakers will discuss local and global issues of 2020 that have the threat to reoccur in the future, how and why an issue could potentially reoccur, and what we as a society and as individuals can do to prevent its recurrence," SEO added.

The event's official speaker list includes: