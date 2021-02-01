News

Danville: Council to review new state laws regulating accessory dwelling units

Sacramento approves five new state laws regulating ADUs

by Ryan J. Degan / Danville San Ramon

The Danville Town Council is set to review new state laws governing the placement and management of accessory dwelling units (ADUs) during its regular meeting on Tuesday, updating the town's policies to accommodate the new regulations coming out of Sacramento.

Five separate state laws went into effect on Jan. 1 relating to ADUs according to town staff, who say that the new laws primarily affect the review process and specifications of ADUs, with new laws being geared toward helping solve the state's ongoing housing crisis.

"The California Legislature found and declared that, among other things, allowing ADUs in zones that allow single-family and multifamily residential use provides additional rental housing, and is an essential component in addressing California’s housing needs," chief of planning David Crompton wrote in a report to the council.

"Over the years, ADU law has been revised to improve its effectiveness at creating more housing units, reducing barriers, better streamlining of approval processes, and expanding capacity to accommodate the development of ADUs and Junior Accessory Dwelling Units," he added.

After reviewing the new state regulations, council members will hear a series of special reports by Jim Donnelly, who serves as the town's representative on the Contra Costa County Advisory Council on Aging and the County Connection Citizens Advisory Committee.

The Danville Town Council's regular meeting is scheduled to be held at 5 p.m. on Tuesday on video teleconferencing application Zoom, which can be accessed using Webinar ID 872 4746 6089.

Residents can have public comments read into the record by contacting the city clerk at 925-314-3307 or [email protected] prior to 11 a.m. on Tuesday.

