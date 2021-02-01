San Ramon City Council to interview candidates for advisory committees

The San Ramon City Council has announced that it will be gathering for a special meeting on Tuesday, during which time city officials will interview candidates for available positions on city advisory committees.

Set to be held remotely due to the continuing coronavirus pandemic, city officials will interview for the city's Innovation and Technology and Open Space advisory committees.

City staff say four positions are in need of residents to volunteer on the Innovation and Technology Advisory Committee, while one is needed to serve as an alternate on the Open Space Advisory Committee.

The San Ramon City Council's regular meeting is set to be held virtually at 7 p.m. on Tuesday. Interested residents can view the meeting on the city's YouTube page or on its Zoom account using webinar ID 910 0822 1540.

Residents can submit public comments via email to [email protected] Comments must be sent prior to 6 p.m. on Tuesday and include "Public Comment 2/2/2021" in the subject line.