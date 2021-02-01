News

San Ramon City Council to interview candidates for advisory committees

Residents needed on Innovation and Technology and Open Space advisory committees

by Ryan J. Degan / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Mon, Feb 1, 2021, 1:36 pm 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

The San Ramon City Council has announced that it will be gathering for a special meeting on Tuesday, during which time city officials will interview candidates for available positions on city advisory committees.

San Ramon City Council logo.

Set to be held remotely due to the continuing coronavirus pandemic, city officials will interview for the city's Innovation and Technology and Open Space advisory committees.

City staff say four positions are in need of residents to volunteer on the Innovation and Technology Advisory Committee, while one is needed to serve as an alternate on the Open Space Advisory Committee.

The San Ramon City Council's regular meeting is set to be held virtually at 7 p.m. on Tuesday. Interested residents can view the meeting on the city's YouTube page or on its Zoom account using webinar ID 910 0822 1540.

Residents can submit public comments via email to [email protected] Comments must be sent prior to 6 p.m. on Tuesday and include "Public Comment 2/2/2021" in the subject line.

What's local journalism worth to you?

Support DanvilleSanRamon.com for as little as $5/month.

Learn more

Follow DanvilleSanRamon.com on Twitter @DanvilleSanRamo, Facebook and on Instagram @ for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

San Ramon City Council to interview candidates for advisory committees

Residents needed on Innovation and Technology and Open Space advisory committees

by Ryan J. Degan / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Mon, Feb 1, 2021, 1:36 pm

The San Ramon City Council has announced that it will be gathering for a special meeting on Tuesday, during which time city officials will interview candidates for available positions on city advisory committees.

Set to be held remotely due to the continuing coronavirus pandemic, city officials will interview for the city's Innovation and Technology and Open Space advisory committees.

City staff say four positions are in need of residents to volunteer on the Innovation and Technology Advisory Committee, while one is needed to serve as an alternate on the Open Space Advisory Committee.

The San Ramon City Council's regular meeting is set to be held virtually at 7 p.m. on Tuesday. Interested residents can view the meeting on the city's YouTube page or on its Zoom account using webinar ID 910 0822 1540.

Residents can submit public comments via email to [email protected] Comments must be sent prior to 6 p.m. on Tuesday and include "Public Comment 2/2/2021" in the subject line.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.