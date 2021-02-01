Road maintenance funds, plan on SR commission agenda

The San Ramon Planning Commission is scheduled to review updates and provisions to the Contra Costa Transportation Authority Measure J Growth Management Program (GMP) implementation guide during its regular meeting on Tuesday, and plans to discuss how county funds can be used to improve local roadways.

Approved by county voters in 2004, Measure J is a half-cent sales tax program used to fund transportation projects throughout the region. A key provision of the tax is the GMP, which mandates that jurisdictions complete and submit a compliance checklist certifying that they follow county guidelines.

Upon completion of the checklist, city officials say San Ramon is eligible to receive approximately $950,000 a year for local street maintenance.

The San Ramon Planning Commission's regular meeting is set to be held virtually at 7 p.m. on Tuesday. Interested residents can view the meeting on the city's YouTube page or on its Zoom account using webinar ID 952 7657 4455.

Residents can submit public comments via email to [email protected] Comments must be sent prior to 6 p.m. on Tuesday and include "Public Comment 2/2/2021" in the subject line.