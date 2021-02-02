News

Danville council to discuss 2021 goals at Friday workshop

Plus, town staff to review highlights of 2020

by Ryan J. Degan / Danville San Ramon

Danville residents interested in learning more about their leaders' goals for 2021 are invited to the Town Council's annual Planning and Goal Setting Workshop on Friday, which will outline the current status of the town as well as local officials' visions for the future.

At the annual meeting, town staff will provide an update on the town's financial situation, review the local response to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, receive an update on the town’s capital improvement programs, touch on the Bay Area housing crisis and local strategies for handling it, discuss community outreach efforts and review an update on regional, state and federal legislation that affects the town.

Town staff will likewise be available to review highlights and outcomes achieved by the town during 2020.

For residents interested in the protocols that guide council members, during Friday's meeting local officials also plan to review the self-developed guidelines that serve as operational protocols.

Friday's Planning and Goal Setting Workshop is set to begin at 8:30 a.m. at the Danville Community Center, 420 Front St. Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, seating will be limited and participants will be mandated to practice safe social distancing protocols.

Written comments must be emailed to [email protected] no later than 5 p.m. on Thursday.

