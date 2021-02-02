News

Family of missing teen Sydney West offers $10,000 reward for information leading to her return

Former Foothill student last seen near Crissy Field on Sept. 30

by Ryan J. Degan / Danville San Ramon

Kimberly and Jay West have offered a $10,000 reward for information leading to the return of their missing daughter, 19-year-old Sydney 'Syd' West. (Contributed photo)

The family of 19-year-old Sydney "Syd" West, a former Foothill High School student who went missing in San Francisco last fall, has offered a $10,000 reward for information that will lead to the teenager being reunited with her family.

Pleasanton native Sydney "Syd" West has been reported as missing since Sept. 30. (Contributed photo)

The West family has announced the reward in an effort to bring their daughter, considered to be at-risk due to struggles with anxiety and depression, home after a several months-long absence.

"So because it's almost four months now, and we are desperate to have our daughter back, we are offering a $10,000 reward to anyone who is willing to locate and bring her home to us (or provide information that will do the same)," Syd's mother Kimberly West said in a video posted to the Facebook group "Find Sydney West."

A student at the University of California at Berkeley, Syd West was last seen near the Golden Gate Bridge in the area of Crissy Field during the early-morning hours on Sept. 30, according to her family.

Syd West is described as white, 5-foot-10-inches tall and weighing 130-135 pounds, with blue eyes and light-brown hair (worn in a bun on the top of her head that morning). She was last seen on Sept. 30 wearing black leggings, a teal hoodie and her favorite old slip-on Vans (dark green and black print). She may have been carrying a black backpack and may or may not have been wearing corrective eye glasses.

The West family says that they have received some tips pointing to their daughter's whereabouts, and while some have proven to be false, Sy's father Jay has said that some have given the family a sense of hope.

"The reality is we get tips all the time, some as recent as a few weeks ago, you know somebody says that they saw Sydney near a food truck in San Francisco," Jay said. "Many of these tips have not panned out but we've been hopeful because not all of them we've been able to run them all the way down."

"That morning, when Sydney was on the bridge, there were a lot of people that were near her. I know this because I've viewed the video. So we just absolutely believe that somebody must know something," Jay added.

To help in the search the family has hired private attorney Scott Dudek, who will be coordinating any distribution of the reward -- which is available for collection until April 1. Residents with information are encouraged to contact Dudek at 925-705-8328.

Residents can also contact the San Francisco Police Department at 415-575-4444, or text a tip to TIP411 (847411) with "SFPD" at the start of the text message.

Syd West returned to the Bay Area for college after her family moved from Pleasanton to North Carolina several years ago. Those with connections to the family in North Carolina can also contact their hometown sheriff's office at 919-245-2909.

To follow updates on the case on social media, visit the Find Sydney West Facebook page, follow on Instagram at find_sydney_west or use the hashtag #FindSydneyWest.

