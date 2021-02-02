First-ever 'Taste Tri-Valley Restaurant Week' offers opportunity to support local businesses

Closures resulting from the pandemic have severely impacted many local restaurants and businesses, according to chef Francis Hogan, the executive chef and partner of Pleasanton's Sabio on Main. He told the Weekly he is excited at the prospect of residents coming out to support their local eateries.

Thirty restaurants in Danville, Dublin, Livermore and Pleasanton are participating in the event hosted by Visit Tri-Valley. Because Governor Gavin Newsom recently ended the state's shelter-in-place order, participating restaurants will be able to offer outside dining.

"Our goal for Taste Tri-Valley is to shine a spotlight on the amazing variety of restaurants that make the Tri-Valley a culinary destination," Robin Fahr, Director of Marketing and Communications at Visit Tri-Valley, told the Weekly. "Right now, it’s more important than ever that we support our restaurants to see them through these tough times, and that’s really not a difficult request!"

The first-ever "Taste Tri-Valley Restaurant Week" is coming to town Feb. 19 to 28, offering special deals on take-out and outside dining for local restaurants. Residents are invited to participate and help support local businesses suffering financially due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

"The Tri-Valley has a wealth of resources and passionate individuals that make this region a prime restaurant destination, but we need the help of our community to succeed, Hogan said. "We need you to be our cheerleaders and take pride and ownership in the incredible and still growing hospitality industry we have. Help spread the word about all the cool things happening here."

Interested patrons are encouraged to sign up for Visit Tri-Valley's free mobile pass to access exclusive discounts, special menus and browse the growing list of restaurants joining in on the celebration. When placing an order, participants are advised to check in on the app so they can track which restaurants they've been to and gain entries toward winning $25 restaurant gift cards or a grand-prize weekend giveaway.

"As chefs and restaurant professionals, it's our passion and driving force to provide an experience for our guests that just can't be replicated at home. We love taking care of, cooking for, and talking with our guests and we can't wait until we're back to doing what we love," he added. "I hope that Taste Tri-Valley can offer that spark and reintroduce everyone to the fun and excitement of dining out."

"Increased traffic, whether through takeout or outdoor dining, will be a great boost for us, as so many restaurants are barely holding on. Equally, if not more important, is the chance to get people excited about dining out again as we look to (hopefully) finally emerge from this past year of challenges," said Hogan.

First-ever 'Taste Tri-Valley Restaurant Week' offers opportunity to support local businesses

Feb. 19 through Feb. 28, local restaurants to provide special deals and menus