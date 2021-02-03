Contra Costa County caps food delivery fees for duration of pandemic

Lending a hand to local restaurants suffering economically under COVID-19 restrictions, the Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday capped what third parties can charge for food delivery.

DoorDash, Uber Eats, Grubhub, and other services now can only charge up to 15 percent of the total cost of an order, and 10 percent of third-party orders picked up by the customer at a restaurant. Typically, delivery providers charge up to 30 percent.

The cap would be lifted once the state allows restaurants to open indoor seating at 100% capacity, though the board can revisit that at any time.

Restaurants have seen income plunge more than 20% since February 2020, according to a county staff report. Overall, total restaurant and food service income has declined $240 billion from expected revenue.

DoorDash representative Chad Horrell asked the board, if passing the ordinance, to cap the amount at 20 percent and lift it once restaurants open to either 50 or 75% of indoor capacity. He also asked to exclude chains of 10 locations or more in the state.