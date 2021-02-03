News

Danville comedian Liz Grant returns for special Valentine's Day-themed comedy show

Show starts at 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 13

by Ryan J. Degan / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Wed, Feb 3, 2021, 7:49 pm 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

Couples looking for a laugh this month are in luck because local comedy legend Liz Grant is hosting a virtual Valentine's Day themed comedy show, where she will share a number of observations and comical anecdotes about the dating world.

Known for her monthly series “Comedy with Liz Grant & Friends" typically hosted at the Village Theatre and Art Gallery in downtown Danville, Grant offers a "smart and silly style along with sharply crafted jokes from her real life," theater staff said.

For her special Valentine's Day show -- hosted the day before the holiday on Feb. 13 -- Grant will bring the best of her relationship and dating material all compiled into one incredible show

Liz Grant has also written for Nickelodeon, George Carlin’s Laugh.com, winner of The Brian Regan Impression Contest and opened for Dana Carvey, Robin Williams and George Lopez.

February's installment of "Comedy with Liz Grant with Friends" will stream on Zoom at 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 13. Tickets cost $15 and can be purchased on the Village Theatre and Art Gallery's website. Residents will have a link to the show sent to their email accounts at 6:30 p.m. the night of the show, with the waiting room opening approximately 20 minutes prior to the performance.

What's local journalism worth to you?

Support DanvilleSanRamon.com for as little as $5/month.

Learn more

Comedians may use mature themes and language in their material, so theater officials have set an age recommended of 18 years old and up -- but comedy fans under 18 can view if given permission from an adult.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox.

Sign up

Follow DanvilleSanRamon.com on Twitter @DanvilleSanRamo, Facebook and on Instagram @ for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Danville comedian Liz Grant returns for special Valentine's Day-themed comedy show

Show starts at 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 13

by Ryan J. Degan / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Wed, Feb 3, 2021, 7:49 pm

Couples looking for a laugh this month are in luck because local comedy legend Liz Grant is hosting a virtual Valentine's Day themed comedy show, where she will share a number of observations and comical anecdotes about the dating world.

Known for her monthly series “Comedy with Liz Grant & Friends" typically hosted at the Village Theatre and Art Gallery in downtown Danville, Grant offers a "smart and silly style along with sharply crafted jokes from her real life," theater staff said.

For her special Valentine's Day show -- hosted the day before the holiday on Feb. 13 -- Grant will bring the best of her relationship and dating material all compiled into one incredible show

Liz Grant has also written for Nickelodeon, George Carlin’s Laugh.com, winner of The Brian Regan Impression Contest and opened for Dana Carvey, Robin Williams and George Lopez.

February's installment of "Comedy with Liz Grant with Friends" will stream on Zoom at 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 13. Tickets cost $15 and can be purchased on the Village Theatre and Art Gallery's website. Residents will have a link to the show sent to their email accounts at 6:30 p.m. the night of the show, with the waiting room opening approximately 20 minutes prior to the performance.

Comedians may use mature themes and language in their material, so theater officials have set an age recommended of 18 years old and up -- but comedy fans under 18 can view if given permission from an adult.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.