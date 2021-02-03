Danville comedian Liz Grant returns for special Valentine's Day-themed comedy show

Couples looking for a laugh this month are in luck because local comedy legend Liz Grant is hosting a virtual Valentine's Day themed comedy show, where she will share a number of observations and comical anecdotes about the dating world.

Known for her monthly series “Comedy with Liz Grant & Friends" typically hosted at the Village Theatre and Art Gallery in downtown Danville, Grant offers a "smart and silly style along with sharply crafted jokes from her real life," theater staff said.

For her special Valentine's Day show -- hosted the day before the holiday on Feb. 13 -- Grant will bring the best of her relationship and dating material all compiled into one incredible show

Liz Grant has also written for Nickelodeon, George Carlin’s Laugh.com, winner of The Brian Regan Impression Contest and opened for Dana Carvey, Robin Williams and George Lopez.

February's installment of "Comedy with Liz Grant with Friends" will stream on Zoom at 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 13. Tickets cost $15 and can be purchased on the Village Theatre and Art Gallery's website. Residents will have a link to the show sent to their email accounts at 6:30 p.m. the night of the show, with the waiting room opening approximately 20 minutes prior to the performance.