Danville: Volunteers sought to serve on town advisory commissions

The town of Danville is currently seeking residents to serve on various commissions and advisory boards to help the Town Council craft policies that will directly affect the community.
Seen as a perfect start for residents seeking entry-level positions in local civic governance, commission members are primarily tasked with advising the Town Council and staff on issues that relate the commission's particular area of focus. Serving on a commission allows members of the community to have a direct impact on the policies and decisions that shape their town.
According to Danville city clerk Marie Sunseri, openings are available on the following advisory boards and commissions:
* Parks, Recreation and Arts Commission: One regular, one alternate member to serve four-year terms.
* Senior Advisory Commission: One regular member for a four-year term.
* Arts Advisory Board: One regular member for a four-year term.
* Contra Costa Transportation Authority Citizen Advisory Committee: One representative for a four-year term.
* County Connection Citizen Advisory Committee: One representative for a four-year term.
The town is also in need of young residents to help volunteer, and is seeking a resident to serve as a youth representative on the Arts Advisory Board and another for the Parks, Recreation and Arts Commission -- each for two-year terms.
For local poetry enthusiasts, the town is also in need of a new Poet Laureate to serve in the position for a two-year term.
Applications and detailed descriptions of the responsibilities of each commission can be found on the town's website. Application must be filled out and submitted to the town no later than May 12. Qualified applicants can expect to be contacted for interviews which have been scheduled to be held on June 8 and June 15.
For additional information, residents can contact Sunseri at 314-3401 or [email protected]
