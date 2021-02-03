Danville: Volunteers sought to serve on town advisory commissions

The town of Danville is currently seeking residents to serve on various commissions and advisory boards to help the Town Council craft policies that will directly affect the community.

Seen as a perfect start for residents seeking entry-level positions in local civic governance, commission members are primarily tasked with advising the Town Council and staff on issues that relate the commission's particular area of focus. Serving on a commission allows members of the community to have a direct impact on the policies and decisions that shape their town.

According to Danville city clerk Marie Sunseri, openings are available on the following advisory boards and commissions:

* Parks, Recreation and Arts Commission: One regular, one alternate member to serve four-year terms.

* Senior Advisory Commission: One regular member for a four-year term.