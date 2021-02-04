Contra Costa County Supervisors name Alison McKee to County Librarian post

The Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday officially and unanimously named Alison McKee to the post of county librarian, a job she did on an interim basis since October.

McKee has worked in the county system since 2002. She'll receive annual compensation of $281,442.

"I just want to say how thrilled I am," McKee told the board. "It's quite an honor to serve the people where I live, so thank you."

The county's recruitment process garnered 29 applicants. Supervisors said McKee's ability to understand the role of modern libraries and familiarity with the system was a plus.

"She's been a real pleasure to work with, particularly as we've gone through this COVID crisis and differing hours and ways we could operate and (through) smoky wildfires, and Alison has been so good at getting information out to all our offices," said Supervisor Candace Andersen.