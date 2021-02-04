State fish and wildlife office reopens camping on state-operated lands

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife allowed camping to resume Monday on state-operated lands and wildlife areas and federal wildlife refuges.
The CDFW allowed camping to resume in light of the state lifting its coronavirus-related stay-at-home order statewide. A full list of CDFW-controlled properties that allow camping can be found at wildlife.ca.gov/Closures.
Campers are advised to observe the California Department of Public Health's travel advisory to avoid non-essential travel of more than 120 miles from a person's home to reduce the spread of COVID-19.
Campers should follow state and local public health guidance by physically distancing from people from other households, wearing a face covering when within six feet of another person and planning for some services like bathrooms to be unavailable or closed.
