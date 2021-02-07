BART to receive $103.7M in first tranche of new COVID-19 relief funding

BART will receive more than $100 million in federal coronavirus relief funding following the Metropolitan Transportation Commission's first allocation of funding for transit last week.

The transit agency will receive $103.7 million, $55 million of which will be used to close BART's budget deficit for the 2020-21 fiscal year, which ends on June 30.

The rest of the funding will be used to cover part of BART's expected deficit for the following fiscal year, which the agency's budget officials have pegged at $254 million before accounting for federal relief.

"These funds provide short-term relief, preventing layoffs and providing funds to keep our current service levels for our current ridership which is heavily transit dependent," BART General Manager Bob Powers said in a statement.

The Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act of 2021 included $14 billion for the country's transit agencies, which have struggled as the pandemic gutted ridership revenue.