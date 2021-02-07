News

Ex-councilman Arun Goel sworn to DSRSD board

Named to represent Division 5, based in eastern Dublin

by Julia Baum / Danville San Ramon

Former Dublin City Council member Arun Goel was appointed the new leader of Dublin San Ramon Services District Division 5 at the Feb. 2 Board of Directors meeting, beating out four other candidates to fill the vacant seat.

Immediately after virtually taking the oath of office, Goel joined the board for the remainder of the meeting, also held remotely. "My heart and soul is fully into serving this community," Goel said.

After losing his bid for Dublin's mayoral seat in the Nov. 3 general election, Goel applied to become the new representative of Division 5, which includes DSRSD's easternmost service area in Dublin, just east of Hacienda Drive.

When nobody filed to run for the Division 5 seat in November -- the first election since DSRSD transitioned to at-large representation in 2019 -- the board decided to fill the vacancy by appointment through a formal application process rather than hold a special election.

Goel -- who holds civil engineering degrees with an emphasis on hydrology and hydraulics -- was shortlisted for an interview with the board last month, along with past council candidates Samir Qureshi and Kashef Qaadri. Information technology manager Dean Barnes and retired civil engineer John Koltz were also selected for interviews at the board meeting.

As a flood control design engineer for Alameda County, Goel has experience and knowledge of groundwater supply, watersheds, drainage, and biofiltration. His priorities on the board include "improving the current water quality, supply, recycling, and sewage disposal," officials said.

