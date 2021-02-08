Isn't it romantic? Livermore Valley Opera sets Valentine's weekend virtual show

Livermore Valley Opera is offering a romantic concert for Valentine's weekend with local favorites Sarah Cambidge and tenor Kyle Van Schoonhoven performing duets from Puccini's "Tosca" and Wagner's "Die Walkure," plus works by Tchaikovsky and Joseph Marx at 6 p.m. next Saturday (Feb. 13).

The singers will be accompanied by LVO music director Alexander Katsman with English subtitles. Find the link at www.LivermoreValleyOpera.com.

The opera's restaurant sponsor, Uncle Yu's at the Vineyard, is giving a 10% discount on all take-out orders, including a special four-course "Valentine Dinner for Two." Mention Livermore Valley Opera when ordering from Feb. 12-18, at 449-7000.