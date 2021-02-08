SRPD Chief Stevens to provide yearly update on police operations to City Council

The San Ramon Police Department's annual report is set to be the main topic of conversation during the City Council's regular meeting on Tuesday, where Police Chief Craig Stevens will be on hand to review his department's activities over the past year.
Set to present during the council's virtual meeting on Tuesday, Stevens will touch on the accomplishments and challenges for his department over the past year as well as the goals he has set for the coming year.
"One of the highlights of the past year is the amount of support we have received from our amazing San Ramon community. In what was the most challenging of years, I can’t tell you how much it meant to our staff to hear the continual words of support from our residents. While 2020 certainly brought its share of challenges, we also experienced some significant accomplishments," Stevens said in a staff report to the council.
In terms of local crime data, reports of "Part 1" crimes -- cases involving murder, manslaughter, sex offenses, robbery, aggravated assault, burglary, motor vehicle theft and arson -- were down by 28% compared to the year prior in San Ramon, according to Stevens.
His report states that in 2020 San Ramon saw 852 Part 1 crimes, compared to 1,185 in 2019. These crimes in 2020 included 636 reported cases of theft, 103 burglaries, 56 cases of grand theft auto, 22 robberies, 21 cases of aggravated assault, 11 reported cases of rape and three cases of arson.
The report went on to say that San Ramon did not see any murders in 2020.
Part 1 crimes reported in San Ramon are relatively low compared to other similarly sized cities in the East Bay, according to the report, which found that 2,154 were reported in Walnut Creek, 1,292 in nearby Pleasanton and 829 in neighboring Dublin.
The San Ramon City Council's regular meeting is set to be held virtually at 7 p.m. on Tuesday. Interested residents can view the meeting on the city's YouTube page or on its Zoom account using webinar ID 997 6103 6977.
Residents can submit public comments via email to [email protected] Comments must be sent prior to 6 p.m. on Tuesday and include "Public Comment 2/9/2021" in the subject line.
In other business
* During Tuesday's meeting the council is also set to issue proclamations recognizing February as Black History Month and the week of Feb. 14-20 as African American Mental Health Awareness Week.
* Council members will receive an update on the arts and culture in San Ramon on Tuesday, when Arts Advisory Committee Chair Jenna McCoy provides a report on her committee's activities from the past year.
