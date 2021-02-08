SRPD Chief Stevens to provide yearly update on police operations to City Council

The San Ramon Police Department's annual report is set to be the main topic of conversation during the City Council's regular meeting on Tuesday, where Police Chief Craig Stevens will be on hand to review his department's activities over the past year.

Set to present during the council's virtual meeting on Tuesday, Stevens will touch on the accomplishments and challenges for his department over the past year as well as the goals he has set for the coming year.

"One of the highlights of the past year is the amount of support we have received from our amazing San Ramon community. In what was the most challenging of years, I can’t tell you how much it meant to our staff to hear the continual words of support from our residents. While 2020 certainly brought its share of challenges, we also experienced some significant accomplishments," Stevens said in a staff report to the council.

In terms of local crime data, reports of "Part 1" crimes -- cases involving murder, manslaughter, sex offenses, robbery, aggravated assault, burglary, motor vehicle theft and arson -- were down by 28% compared to the year prior in San Ramon, according to Stevens.

His report states that in 2020 San Ramon saw 852 Part 1 crimes, compared to 1,185 in 2019. These crimes in 2020 included 636 reported cases of theft, 103 burglaries, 56 cases of grand theft auto, 22 robberies, 21 cases of aggravated assault, 11 reported cases of rape and three cases of arson.