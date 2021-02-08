News

SRPD Chief Stevens to provide yearly update on police operations to City Council

Major crimes down by 28% in 2020, report says

by Ryan J. Degan / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Mon, Feb 8, 2021, 4:48 pm 0
Time to read: about 2 minutes

The San Ramon Police Department's annual report is set to be the main topic of conversation during the City Council's regular meeting on Tuesday, where Police Chief Craig Stevens will be on hand to review his department's activities over the past year.

San Ramon Police Chief Craig Stevens. (Contributed photo)

Set to present during the council's virtual meeting on Tuesday, Stevens will touch on the accomplishments and challenges for his department over the past year as well as the goals he has set for the coming year.

"One of the highlights of the past year is the amount of support we have received from our amazing San Ramon community. In what was the most challenging of years, I can’t tell you how much it meant to our staff to hear the continual words of support from our residents. While 2020 certainly brought its share of challenges, we also experienced some significant accomplishments," Stevens said in a staff report to the council.

In terms of local crime data, reports of "Part 1" crimes -- cases involving murder, manslaughter, sex offenses, robbery, aggravated assault, burglary, motor vehicle theft and arson -- were down by 28% compared to the year prior in San Ramon, according to Stevens.

His report states that in 2020 San Ramon saw 852 Part 1 crimes, compared to 1,185 in 2019. These crimes in 2020 included 636 reported cases of theft, 103 burglaries, 56 cases of grand theft auto, 22 robberies, 21 cases of aggravated assault, 11 reported cases of rape and three cases of arson.

What's local journalism worth to you?

Support DanvilleSanRamon.com for as little as $5/month.

Learn more

The report went on to say that San Ramon did not see any murders in 2020.

Part 1 crimes reported in San Ramon are relatively low compared to other similarly sized cities in the East Bay, according to the report, which found that 2,154 were reported in Walnut Creek, 1,292 in nearby Pleasanton and 829 in neighboring Dublin.

The San Ramon City Council's regular meeting is set to be held virtually at 7 p.m. on Tuesday. Interested residents can view the meeting on the city's YouTube page or on its Zoom account using webinar ID 997 6103 6977.

Residents can submit public comments via email to [email protected] Comments must be sent prior to 6 p.m. on Tuesday and include "Public Comment 2/9/2021" in the subject line.

In other business

* During Tuesday's meeting the council is also set to issue proclamations recognizing February as Black History Month and the week of Feb. 14-20 as African American Mental Health Awareness Week.

* Council members will receive an update on the arts and culture in San Ramon on Tuesday, when Arts Advisory Committee Chair Jenna McCoy provides a report on her committee's activities from the past year.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox.

Sign up

Follow DanvilleSanRamon.com on Twitter @DanvilleSanRamo, Facebook and on Instagram @ for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

SRPD Chief Stevens to provide yearly update on police operations to City Council

Major crimes down by 28% in 2020, report says

by Ryan J. Degan / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Mon, Feb 8, 2021, 4:48 pm

The San Ramon Police Department's annual report is set to be the main topic of conversation during the City Council's regular meeting on Tuesday, where Police Chief Craig Stevens will be on hand to review his department's activities over the past year.

Set to present during the council's virtual meeting on Tuesday, Stevens will touch on the accomplishments and challenges for his department over the past year as well as the goals he has set for the coming year.

"One of the highlights of the past year is the amount of support we have received from our amazing San Ramon community. In what was the most challenging of years, I can’t tell you how much it meant to our staff to hear the continual words of support from our residents. While 2020 certainly brought its share of challenges, we also experienced some significant accomplishments," Stevens said in a staff report to the council.

In terms of local crime data, reports of "Part 1" crimes -- cases involving murder, manslaughter, sex offenses, robbery, aggravated assault, burglary, motor vehicle theft and arson -- were down by 28% compared to the year prior in San Ramon, according to Stevens.

His report states that in 2020 San Ramon saw 852 Part 1 crimes, compared to 1,185 in 2019. These crimes in 2020 included 636 reported cases of theft, 103 burglaries, 56 cases of grand theft auto, 22 robberies, 21 cases of aggravated assault, 11 reported cases of rape and three cases of arson.

The report went on to say that San Ramon did not see any murders in 2020.

Part 1 crimes reported in San Ramon are relatively low compared to other similarly sized cities in the East Bay, according to the report, which found that 2,154 were reported in Walnut Creek, 1,292 in nearby Pleasanton and 829 in neighboring Dublin.

The San Ramon City Council's regular meeting is set to be held virtually at 7 p.m. on Tuesday. Interested residents can view the meeting on the city's YouTube page or on its Zoom account using webinar ID 997 6103 6977.

Residents can submit public comments via email to [email protected] Comments must be sent prior to 6 p.m. on Tuesday and include "Public Comment 2/9/2021" in the subject line.

In other business

* During Tuesday's meeting the council is also set to issue proclamations recognizing February as Black History Month and the week of Feb. 14-20 as African American Mental Health Awareness Week.

* Council members will receive an update on the arts and culture in San Ramon on Tuesday, when Arts Advisory Committee Chair Jenna McCoy provides a report on her committee's activities from the past year.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.