SRVUSD: Board to review plans for hybrid in-person instruction

The SRVUSD Board of Education's regular meeting is set to be held at 7 p.m. on Tuesday. Interested residents can view the meeting live on the SRVUSD's YouTube channel.

For secondary school students, state guidelines mandate that students may not return to in-person learning until the county moves out of the most-restrictive purple tier into the less-restrictive red tier -- which is achieved when the county averages no more than seven new cases a day per 100,000 residents.

State guidelines mandate that kindergarten through sixth-grade schools and special day classes may not reopen for in-person learning until Contra Costa County reaches coronavirus case rates below 25 a day per 100,000 population, district officials said.

Set to be held virtually, the meeting will see Superintendent John Malloy report on the work the district is doing to return to hybrid in-person learning for students, provide potential timelines for returns and give an update on how schools will be handling end-of-the-year activities such as graduation.

The San Ramon Valley Unified School District Board of Education is set to provide residents with an update on its plans to reopen schools, including a review of state guidelines and potential timelines for implementation, during its regular meeting on Tuesday.

Set to be discussed at multiple future meetings before a planned final approval during the board's June 15 meeting, district residents are invited to share their thoughts on the SRVUSD's mission and contribute toward directing its priorities for the next five years.

* Looking to the future in laying out the district's priorities, during Tuesday's meeting district officials will also review the SRVUSD's mission statement and discuss the possibility for developing a new "strategic direction" for the district.

Residents can provide public comment live at meetings by logging in or dialing into the district's Zoom meeting, which can be accessed on the district's Quicklinks on the SRVUSD homepage.

District officials say "Introduction to Data Science" is designed as an entry level course for students to learn about the intersection of data analysis, computing and mathematics through hands-on activities. Helping students learn about the practical applications of data analysis to give students applicable skills in the subject.

Each course has already been vetted by the superintendent's cabinet for the board's approval, proposed courses include "Introduction to Data Science"; "My Story, Your Story, Hxrstory: Interdisciplinary Ethnic Studies with an Emphasis on Media Literacy and the California Perspective"; and "XR for Social Good."

* Next up, board members are set to consider the approval of three new courses for high schools that will provide college preparatory opportunities for students.

"These strategic directions will build on previous accomplishments and successes, incorporate present effective practices and initiatives, and will allow us to improve on the services we provide to our students and families," he added.

"Although the COVID-19 pandemic has certainly challenged us this past year and consumed a considerable amount of time, it is important for the SRVUSD to renew our mission statement and strategic directions for the next five years," Malloy said in a staff report to the board.

* Board members will also issue a proclamation recognizing February as African American History Month and will encourage schools to learn about Black history and the significance of the recognition month.

A class designed to help students explore immersive technologies, in "XR for Social Good" students will learn how to design and develop virtual reality applications that will help solve local problems.

A class geared toward studying aspects of social sciences with critical thinking, "My Story, Your Story, Hxrstory: Interdisciplinary Ethnic Studies with an Emphasis on Media Literacy and the California Perspective" will allow students to examine the complexities of power, privilege, and agency in history and modern-day sociopolitical systems. District staff say the class will encourage students to seek the "counter narratives" of the missing perspectives of marginalized groups in California and beyond.

SRVUSD: Board to review plans for hybrid in-person instruction

Trustees also to debate new college prep classes, discuss district's mission statement