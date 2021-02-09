Declining COVID-19 cases allow some Contra Costa schools, churches to reopen

Younger children can head back to school and local church congregations can move back indoors, county health officials told the Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday, saying COVID-19 numbers are again down this week.

"We are happy to report that, according to the state data, school districts may choose to reopen grades K through 6, starting (Wednesday) and we've reached five days where we were below the threshold where states are allowed to resume K through 6 in-person education, that's below 25 cases per 100,000 per day," said health officer, Dr. Chris Farnitano.

"The higher grades, 7 through 12, will be allowed to open when our county is below the state's red tier for at least five days."

Farnitano said state guidelines don't require teachers and other school staff to be vaccinated to go back to in-person learning. He said at least 14 schools from nine districts have already submitted reopening plans to the county.

Church congregations no larger than 25 people can also return indoors with safety precautions, for the first time in 2021. The Supreme Court ruled last week against California in two lawsuits challenging the legality of the state's restrictions on indoor worship. The state can, however, continue banning meals associated with services, and singing and chanting, due to increased risk of virus spread.