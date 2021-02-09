San Ramon: Council to debate appeal over Costco gas station Thursday

The San Ramon City Council plans to review a resident-submitted appeal over the Planning Commission's approval of a 32-pump Costco gas station in northern San Ramon during a special meeting on Thursday evening.

City staff have recommended the council deny the appeal, which expresses concerns over the review and approval process for the proposed gas station.

Filed on Dec. 21 by San Ramon's Reza Mahmoodi on behalf of residential group Safer San Ramon, the appeal raises specific issues over air quality, traffic, local fiscal impacts and the need for a complete environmental impact report.

"Our main objective is to demand that Costco play by the rules and do the right thing by conducting a full and comprehensive EIR. The scattershot studies they have presented to date have all been done by their experts who are paid by Costco to make it sound like this huge gas station will not impact traffic, air quality, the environment or public health and safety; all things we know it will negatively impact," Safer San Ramon said in a Facebook post made on Tuesday.

Approved by the San Ramon Planning Commission during its meeting on Dec. 15, the gas station would service the Danville Costco store located at 3150 Fostoria Way. It would be located in the San Ramon city limits at the site of the Office Depot building on 3111 Fostoria Way -- which would be demolished in order to accommodate the new gas station.