Contra Costa County to perform special Valentine's Day wedding ceremonies

Contra Costa County officials will be helping 21 local couples celebrate this Valentine's Day in a creative and memorable fashion, by wedding them during a series of special ceremonies at the Contra Costa County Clerk’s office in Martinez.

Set to be held throughout the day on Sunday (Valentine's Day), twenty-one ceremonies for 42 county residents will be performed at the Clerk's office, in a continuation of a county tradition that officials did not want to get neglect due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Valentine’s Day is on a Sunday this year and despite the many limitations posed by the pandemic, we are thrilled to offer safe, socially-distant appointments for couples to exchange nuptials on this special and popular day that symbolizes never-ending love,” assistant Clerk-Recorder Barbara Dunmore said. “Not surprisingly, the appointments filled to capacity very quickly.”

Typically, the County Clerk’s Office officiates Valentine’s Day ceremonies as part of the Destination Wedding program in a picturesque or historic location, however due to the pandemic county officials have elected to host small socially distance-conscience ceremonies at the Clerk's office.

Strict COVID-19 safety policies will be enforced during the ceremonies and ceremonies will be conducted with a glass barrier between the couple and the officiant.