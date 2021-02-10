News

Contra Costa County to perform special Valentine's Day wedding ceremonies

Officials to wed 21 couples on Sunday

by Ryan J. Degan / Danville San Ramon

Contra Costa County officials will be helping 21 local couples celebrate this Valentine's Day in a creative and memorable fashion, by wedding them during a series of special ceremonies at the Contra Costa County Clerk’s office in Martinez.

Contra Costa County will be hosting 21 wedding ceremonies on Valentine's Day, bringing couples together in a COVID-safe environment. (Contributed photo)

Set to be held throughout the day on Sunday (Valentine's Day), twenty-one ceremonies for 42 county residents will be performed at the Clerk's office, in a continuation of a county tradition that officials did not want to get neglect due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Valentine’s Day is on a Sunday this year and despite the many limitations posed by the pandemic, we are thrilled to offer safe, socially-distant appointments for couples to exchange nuptials on this special and popular day that symbolizes never-ending love,” assistant Clerk-Recorder Barbara Dunmore said. “Not surprisingly, the appointments filled to capacity very quickly.”

Typically, the County Clerk’s Office officiates Valentine’s Day ceremonies as part of the Destination Wedding program in a picturesque or historic location, however due to the pandemic county officials have elected to host small socially distance-conscience ceremonies at the Clerk's office.

Strict COVID-19 safety policies will be enforced during the ceremonies and ceremonies will be conducted with a glass barrier between the couple and the officiant.

County officials added that only the couple getting married will be permitted in the county lobby.

Residents should also be aware that all appointments for the Sunday ceremonies have been filled, and the County Clerk’s Office does not accept walk-in appointments.

For additional information about marriage license and ceremony services, residents can visit www.ccclerkrec.us or call the office at 335-7900.

