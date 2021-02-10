Stanford Medicine enters collaborative with Sutter Health for cancer care program

In an effort to further improve upon cancer care for East Bay patients, the collaborative includes plans to develop an integrated, multidisciplinary outpatient cancer center in the region -- which Stanford staff say will be modeled on the Stanford Cancer Center South Bay in San Jose.

"Through an integrated approach and partnership, Sutter Health and Stanford Medicine will provide enhanced cancer care services in the East Bay," added Sarah Krevans, president and CEO of Sutter Health. "By working together, we can make an even greater positive impact on the communities we serve, including vulnerable populations, so that patients and their families can focus on treatment and recovery."

"We are thrilled to formalize our collaboration with Sutter Health and together bring the highest level of cancer care to patients in the East Bay," David Entwistle, president and CEO of Stanford Health Care, said in a statement. "We believe the best possible care for patients involves an environment where patients and their families can have access to the full spectrum of early detection, cancer care and survivorship services close to their homes."

The collaborative cancer program will pair Stanford Medicine's cancer programming with Sutter's integrated network of care, offering patients a comprehensive number of cancer-related services such as early detection methods, cancer care and support programs, as well as further enabling the groups to create a new outpatient East Bay Cancer Center, according to officials.

Sutter Health and Stanford Medicine have launched a joint cancer care program that officials say will strive to expand access and state-of-the-art cancer services for patients and families in the East Bay.

"Stanford Medicine has a large presence in the Tri-Valley, including for cancer care, at Stanford Health Care-ValleyCare. Caring for patients close to home is fundamental to our approach, and we will be developing patient-centric cancer services in the Tri-Valley area, in coordination with all of our centers of excellence and our entire network," Stanford Health spokesperson Courtney Lodato told the Weekly.

Stanford staff say the cancer center will offer a central hub for cancer patients in the East Bay, including for Tri-Valley patients beyond what is or will be available at Pleasanton's Stanford Health Care-ValleyCare.

"Stanford Medicine's physician-scientists are actively investigating new therapies and working to make sure that they are accessible to all patients in our community. This collaboration presents a tremendous opportunity to expand patient access to cutting-edge cancer care, informed by the latest biomedical research," Minor added.

"The treatment of cancer is a rapidly evolving field," said Dr. Lloyd Minor, dean of the Stanford University School of Medicine. "The collaboration between Stanford Medicine and Sutter Health will provide a continuum of care for our patients, starting at the beginning with cancer prevention and screening as well as opportunities to participate in some of the world's most innovative cancer treatment trials.

With an estimated completion date of 2024, the center would include imaging, lab, infusion and radiation therapy services, and would also house physician offices and an ambulatory surgery center.

Proposed to be located on Sutter-owned land at Alta Bates Summit Medical Center campus in Oakland, the new cancer center would serve as a central hub for East Bay patients, providing complete cancer care that will carry patients from early screening through treatment and survival.

Stanford Medicine enters collaborative with Sutter Health for cancer care program

Joint venture includes creation of East Bay Cancer Center in Oakland