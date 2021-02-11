San Ramon: Grammy-nominated pianist to perform virtual Valentine's Day show

San Ramon theaters suffering from a lack of business due to the coronavirus pandemic are set to receive some financial assistance from acclaimed musical artist Jim Brickman this month, when the Grammy-nominated songwriter and pianist takes the virtual stage for a series of special performances.

Set to be held exclusively online starting Friday, the "Share The Love LIVE Virtually" tour will feature Brickman performing a series of classic hits and updated materials, with a portion of each ticket purchased benefiting theaters across the country -- including in San Ramon.

"Fans and their families can enjoy this unique virtual concert experience from the comfort of home, while supporting the arts during this challenging time," San Ramon city staff said in a statement. "The Jim Brickman’s Valentine’s tradition continues, with a front row experience like never before."

Brickman's LIVE concert experience will feature his own hit songs such as, "Love of My Life," "Destiny," "Angel Eyes" and "Valentine."

Fans can view Jim Brickman "Share The Love, LIVE Virtually" on Friday at 6 p.m., as well as Saturday and Sunday at 4 p.m. and 7 p.m.