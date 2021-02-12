Student filmmakers sought for annual Street Smarts 'Be Reel!' video contest

The San Ramon Valley Street Smarts program is once again calling on aspiring young filmmakers to show off their talent and submit work for the 16th annual “Be Reel!” video contest.

Street Smarts is accepting submissions from middle and high school students in the San Ramon Valley, who are encouraged to create 60-second public service announcements encouraging traffic and pedestrian safety, with this year's theme being "Biking with Family!"

Students may work individually or in teams of up to two students in the same household. Street Smarts officials say entries will be judged by grade levels of sixth through eighth and ninth through 12th, with winner being awarded in the following categories:

* Best Use of Special Effects/Animation

* Best Plot/Storyline