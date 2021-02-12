Student filmmakers sought for annual Street Smarts 'Be Reel!' video contest

The San Ramon Valley Street Smarts program is once again calling on aspiring young filmmakers to show off their talent and submit work for the 16th annual “Be Reel!” video contest.
Street Smarts is accepting submissions from middle and high school students in the San Ramon Valley, who are encouraged to create 60-second public service announcements encouraging traffic and pedestrian safety, with this year's theme being "Biking with Family!"
Students may work individually or in teams of up to two students in the same household. Street Smarts officials say entries will be judged by grade levels of sixth through eighth and ninth through 12th, with winner being awarded in the following categories:
* Best Use of Special Effects/Animation
* Best Plot/Storyline
* Best Editing
Finalist videos will be shown at a special awards ceremony set to be held virtually in May. Winners in each category will receive a $25 gift card, with all remaining finalists set to receive a special gift card consolation prize.
Street Smarts staff added that all finalist videos will also be shown on Contra Costa Television and utilized for online elementary and middle school Traffic Safety Education Programs.
Launched in 2004 following the deaths of three San Ramon Valley children in two separate traffic-related accidents, Street Smarts promotes educational programs and contests such as "Be Reel!" to spread awareness and try to make streets safer for students and pedestrians.
The program is supported in partnership between the San Ramon Valley Unified School District, the city of San Ramon, the town of Danville, the County of Contra Costa, the San Ramon Valley Fire Protection District, San Ramon Valley Council of PTAs and other Community Partners and Sponsors.
Videos for the 16th annual “Be Reel!” video contest must be submitted on later than April 22, at 4:00 p.m., interested participants can learn more about the contest and the San Ramon Valley's Street Smarts program online at www.street-smarts.com.
