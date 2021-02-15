Danville: Council to talk 2020-21 financial situation

While the town's financial prospects remain strong, town staff say it was not achieved without some effort as the pandemic "created significant economic uncertainty for local governments."

According to town staff, Danville has been able to maintain a strong position, with total revenues for 2020-21 forecast to total $34,354,793 while approved operating expenditures total $32,911,078.

"As of December 31, 2020, overall revenues are tracking ahead of the approved budget forecast, while expenditures are on track to finish the fiscal year within budget. Overall fiscal condition remains strong and the town expects to finish the fiscal year on a positive note," Town Manager Joe Calabrigo and treasurer Lani Ha wrote in a staff report to the council.

While the ongoing coronavirus pandemic has presented significant financial challenges to the community, town staff maintain that Danville's fiscal outlook remains strong and the town's future is trending in a positive direction.

The Danville Town Council plans to review the town's financial situation during its regular meeting on Tuesday, where town staff will present its 2020-21 midyear financial report.

* Council members are also set to continue its review of new state laws governing the placement and management of accessory dwelling units (ADUs), and will consider updating the town's policies to more closely match those established by the state.

Applications and detailed descriptions of the responsibilities of each commission can be found on the town's website. Application must be filled out and submitted to the town no later than May 12.

Applications are being sought for ten volunteer positions on the town's Parks, Recreation and Arts Commission, Senior Advisory Commission, Arts Advisory Board, Contra Costa Transportation Authority Citizen Advisory Committee and County Connection Citizen Advisory Committee, among others.

* The council is also set to receive a report on the town's efforts to recruit residents to volunteer on open advisory committee seats, for terms beginning July 1, 2021.

Residents can have public comments read into the record by contacting the city clerk at 925-314-3307 or [email protected] prior to 11 a.m. on Tuesday.

To learn more about the town's financial situation, residents can view the Danville Town Council's regular meeting at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, video teleconferencing application Zoom, which can be accessed using Webinar ID 810 4253 1375.

"Fortunately, and unlike most California cities, the town has no unfunded future liabilities related to employee pension or medical costs to compound the fiscal impact of the pandemic. Despite the significant pandemic-driven fiscal impacts, the Town Council adopted a balanced budget without using reserves," Calabrigo and Ha wrote.

Danville: Council to talk 2020-21 financial situation

Staff say town's fiscal condition 'remains strong'