News

Exchange Club of the San Ramon Valley announces 9/11 essay contest winners

Annual program encourages students to remember, reflect on 2001 terrorist attacks

by Ryan J. Degan / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Mon, Feb 15, 2021, 2:21 pm 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

The Exchange Club of the San Ramon Valley is spotlighting the winners of its annual 9/11 essay contest, which features the work of local students penning original pieces that reflect on the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks.

Created in order to remember the day and show appreciation to first responders, this year's theme asked students to write a letter to a local police of rifle department thanking them for the work they do.

"Each year, the Exchange Club of the San Ramon Valley holds a remembrance ceremony for those who lost their lives at the World Trade Center on Sept. 11, 2001. Our first responders are still on guard each day to protect us from such threats," Exchange Club staff said in a statement.

This year’s cash prizes were $500, $300, and $200 for high school winners; $300, $200, and $100 for middle school winners; and $150, $100, and $50 for elementary school winners. The chair of the 911 essay contest also matched each grant with a financial contribution to the students’ schools.

Broken down by age group, this year's recognized winners include:

What's local journalism worth to you?

Support DanvilleSanRamon.com for as little as $5/month.

Learn more

Elementary school contest

* First place - Sofia White, Sycamore Elementary School

* Second place - Sampreet Kottakota, Montevideo Elementary School

* Third place - Zoe Kuruvilla, Bollinger Canyon Elementary School

Middle school contest

* First place - Divya Vasudevan, Gale Ranch Middle School

* Second place - Saanvi Rathee, Windemere Ranch Middle School

* Third place - Adithi Balaji, Windemere Ranch Middle School

High school contest

* First place - Kyle Lew, Dougherty Valley High School

* Second place - Katrina Lee, Dougherty Valley High School

* Third place - Somya Rathee, Dougherty Valley High School.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox.

Sign up

Follow DanvilleSanRamon.com on Twitter @DanvilleSanRamo, Facebook and on Instagram @ for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Exchange Club of the San Ramon Valley announces 9/11 essay contest winners

Annual program encourages students to remember, reflect on 2001 terrorist attacks

by Ryan J. Degan / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Mon, Feb 15, 2021, 2:21 pm

The Exchange Club of the San Ramon Valley is spotlighting the winners of its annual 9/11 essay contest, which features the work of local students penning original pieces that reflect on the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks.

Created in order to remember the day and show appreciation to first responders, this year's theme asked students to write a letter to a local police of rifle department thanking them for the work they do.

"Each year, the Exchange Club of the San Ramon Valley holds a remembrance ceremony for those who lost their lives at the World Trade Center on Sept. 11, 2001. Our first responders are still on guard each day to protect us from such threats," Exchange Club staff said in a statement.

This year’s cash prizes were $500, $300, and $200 for high school winners; $300, $200, and $100 for middle school winners; and $150, $100, and $50 for elementary school winners. The chair of the 911 essay contest also matched each grant with a financial contribution to the students’ schools.

Broken down by age group, this year's recognized winners include:

Elementary school contest

* First place - Sofia White, Sycamore Elementary School

* Second place - Sampreet Kottakota, Montevideo Elementary School

* Third place - Zoe Kuruvilla, Bollinger Canyon Elementary School

Middle school contest

* First place - Divya Vasudevan, Gale Ranch Middle School

* Second place - Saanvi Rathee, Windemere Ranch Middle School

* Third place - Adithi Balaji, Windemere Ranch Middle School

High school contest

* First place - Kyle Lew, Dougherty Valley High School

* Second place - Katrina Lee, Dougherty Valley High School

* Third place - Somya Rathee, Dougherty Valley High School.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.