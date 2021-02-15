Tina Hand picked for second term as Bay East president

Pleasanton real estate leader Tina Hand is serving another year as president of the Bay East Association of Realtors after being sworn into a second straight term during an installation ceremony held virtually late last month.

Hand, of Legacy Real Estate and Associations in Pleasanton, agreed to remain in her leadership role for 2021, as did all of the other Bay East officers to help the local real estate industry better navigate through the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, according to association officials.

"I want to continue the theme we had during 2020 of communication and connection while also adding caring," Hand told the Weekly. "It's still membership first and how we can help them succeed and give them the tools they need. Bay East staff is still available to help our members even while they work remotely."

Hand, who has more than 30 years in the real estate industry, brought a depth of experience when she first ascended to the president post at the beginning of 2020.

She served on Bay East's Executive, Strategic Planning and Local Government Relations committees. Hand also sits on the Board of Directors of the California Association of Realtors, and was the president of the Women's Council of Realtors of Southern Alameda County in 2017.