Tina Hand picked for second term as Bay East president

Pleasanton real estate leader Tina Hand is serving another year as president of the Bay East Association of Realtors after being sworn into a second straight term during an installation ceremony held virtually late last month.
Hand, of Legacy Real Estate and Associations in Pleasanton, agreed to remain in her leadership role for 2021, as did all of the other Bay East officers to help the local real estate industry better navigate through the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, according to association officials.
"I want to continue the theme we had during 2020 of communication and connection while also adding caring," Hand told the Weekly. "It's still membership first and how we can help them succeed and give them the tools they need. Bay East staff is still available to help our members even while they work remotely."
Hand, who has more than 30 years in the real estate industry, brought a depth of experience when she first ascended to the president post at the beginning of 2020.
She served on Bay East's Executive, Strategic Planning and Local Government Relations committees. Hand also sits on the Board of Directors of the California Association of Realtors, and was the president of the Women's Council of Realtors of Southern Alameda County in 2017.
"The COVID-19 pandemic presented significant challenges to the real estate profession during 2020," Bay East officials said in a statement.
"Hand's focus for 2021 will be promoting the Bay East core values: communication, integrity, vision, innovation and leadership, and helping Bay East members succeed during the COVID-19 pandemic," they added. "She brings real estate knowledge and leadership experience gained during her role as 2020 Bay East president."
With headquarters on Koll Center Parkway in Pleasanton and a satellite office in Alameda, Bay East is a trade association serving more than 5,800 residential and commercial real estate professionals in the region. Bay East offers access to the multiple listing service, professional development training, advocacy to protect private property rights and promote home ownership, and a variety of networking opportunities and events, according to its mission statement.
The 2021 leadership team, which was installed during a virtual event on Jan. 28, includes:
Officers
* President Tina Hand, Legacy Real Estate and Associates, Pleasanton.
* President-Elect Sheila Cunha, Legacy Real Estate and Associates, Pleasanton.
* Treasurer Steve Medeiros, REALTY Experts, Fremont.
* Past President Nancie Allen, MasterKey Real Estate Advantage, Fremont.
* CEO Tricia Thomas.
District representatives
* North County: Troy Staten, Compass, Oakland.
* Central County: Bill Espinola, Parkview Realty, Hayward.
* Tri-City: June Burckhardt, Legacy Real Estate and Associates, Fremont; Alison Hull, Realty Experts, Fremont; and Sumii Jhingon, Realty Experts, Fremont.
* Tri-Valley: Tracey Esling, Compass, Pleasanton; DeeDee French, Diamond Properties, Livermore; Sandi Gomes, Pride Properties, Livermore; and Ed Gomes, Pride Properties, Livermore.
* At-Large: Joe Annunziato III, Annunziato and Associates, San Leandro; Viviana Cherman, Elation Real Estate, Pleasanton; Ron Lyster, Realty Experts, Fremont; Angela McIntyre, Compass, Oakland; Geraldine Ramirez, Bay City Real Estate Group, Pleasanton; and Nicholas Solis, One80 Realty, Brentwood.
* Affiliate Director: Tim Denbo, VirtualTourCafe, LLC, Pleasanton.
Comments
There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.