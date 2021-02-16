Contra Costa County seeks volunteers for Measure X advisory board

Contra Costa County is looking for a few county residents to serve on its new Measure X advisory board.

The Board of Supervisors decided earlier this month to allow 95% of the decision-making over where the 2020 ballot measure's revenue goes to a 17-person advisory committee of the supervisors' choosing.

The advisory board would technically only offer recommendations to the board, but an initial proposal capped its purview at 50 percent.

Measure X -- a countrywide half-cent sales tax increase -- passed in November by an approximate 58%-42% margin. It's expected to raise at least $81 million annually over 20 years, beginning April 1.

The funds are slated to keep "Contra Costa's regional hospital open and staffed; fund community health centers; provide timely fire and emergency response; support crucial safety-net services; invest in early childhood services; protect vulnerable populations; and for other essential services," according to the measure's wording.