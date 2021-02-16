Contra Costa County seeks volunteers for Measure X advisory board

Contra Costa County is looking for a few county residents to serve on its new Measure X advisory board.
The Board of Supervisors decided earlier this month to allow 95% of the decision-making over where the 2020 ballot measure's revenue goes to a 17-person advisory committee of the supervisors' choosing.
The advisory board would technically only offer recommendations to the board, but an initial proposal capped its purview at 50 percent.
Measure X -- a countrywide half-cent sales tax increase -- passed in November by an approximate 58%-42% margin. It's expected to raise at least $81 million annually over 20 years, beginning April 1.
The funds are slated to keep "Contra Costa's regional hospital open and staffed; fund community health centers; provide timely fire and emergency response; support crucial safety-net services; invest in early childhood services; protect vulnerable populations; and for other essential services," according to the measure's wording.
The new board will oversee an annual assessment of county needs, focusing on the priorities laid out by Measure X. It will also keep lists of the county's top service gaps, make priority recommendations, and provide annual reports on the funds' impact.
Supervisors want people who represent "broad and diverse voices, perspectives and expertise, including but not exclusive to: budget justice advocacy, children's services, community health, consumer advocacy, faith leadership, senior services, fire and public safety protection, housing and homelessness, labor union representation, legal advocacy, local businesses, mental health services, non-partisan civic organizations, policy organizations, public health, racial justice and equity, safety net services, substance abuse services, taxpayers, and youth services," according to a press release.
Each of the five county supervisors will select two advisory board members. The other seven will be at-large seats.
Candidates must live or work in Contra Costa. The board will initially meet as needed to develop recommendations, then will meet at least quarterly. The positions receive no compensation and members will undergo state-required ethics and open meeting laws training. Initial terms will be staggered in two-and-three-year periods, with subsequent appointments lasting three years. No currently elected or appointed public officials will be eligible. Interview will happen in March, with appointment coming in late March or early April.
Applications are available from the clerk of the board of supervisors, at http://bit.ly/3aUZU7i or by calling 925-655-2000. Paper applications can be mailed to the County Administration Building, 1025 Escobar St., First Floor, Martinez, CA. 94553. Applications must be received no later than 5 p.m. March 11.
