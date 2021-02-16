Oakland-based KaiserAir presents plan to relocate to Livermore Municipal Airport

Proposed to be located on an approximately 45-acre vacant parcel north of West Jack London Boulevard and south of Taxiway Lima, the project would develop a "fixed based operator" (FBO) facility and associated hangars on airport.

The development will eventually require approval by the Livermore Community Development Department, Planning Commission and City Council, but the project cleared a key hurdle on Feb. 8 when the city's Airport Commission advanced the proposal and recommended the aforementioned entities review it further.

"It's just the first step of many," Interim Airport Manager Sean Moran told the Weekly. "The Livermore City Council will ultimately approve or deny the lease and they'll have to fulfill any environmental obligations, any environmental reports needed."

If approved by the Livermore City Council, the project would house KaiserAir's corporate offices comprised of 30 to 40 employees and provide space for approximately six KaiserAir corporate aircraft -- including one or more of the company's Boeing 737 aircraft.

"If there's any readers that have concerns about the Boeing 737s, they will operate within published procedures that are set by the Federal Aviation administration, or FAA, with their regulations and guidelines," he added. "The aircraft all operate under stage four noise standards and they have an excellent record of noise compliance."

"Historically the airport has actually had (Boeing 737s) operating in and out of the airport with no incident. Kaiser has also been able to safely operate in and out of the airport in the past," Moran said.

For residents who may be concerned about the stationing of Boeing 737s at the Livermore Airport, Moran said that the airport has allowed such aircraft to operate at the airport in the past, with no issues reported from the public.

Currently based in Oakland International, KaiserAir currently sells approximately four million gallons of aviation fuel on an annual basis from its locations in Oakland and Sonoma County Airport, according to Decoteau.

"The project also includes improvements to the airfield infrastructure including a new vehicle service road as well as enhancements to a taxiway intersection improvement estimated at over $1 million and Taxiway Lima to accommodate aircraft access to and from the site. KaiserAir has also agreed to take an active role in noise abatement at the airport and will work closely with city staff to support efforts of noise mitigation," Decoteau added.

Decoteau also said that the project is estimated to net approximately $286,944 per year for the city's airport enterprise fund, saying "over the term of a 45-year lease (35 years, with two five-year options), an estimated net revenue of $12,912,480 is anticipated."

"The development would also increase enterprise fund revenues further through landing fees. The additional revenue would be used to enhance and improve airport facilities for the betterment of all airport users and visitors," he added.

The project would also relocate KaiserAir's corporate offices from Oakland International Airport, along with basing some of their existing corporate air fleet at the Livermore Airport.

Oakland-based KaiserAir presents plan to relocate to Livermore Municipal Airport

Proposal from charter airliner would include bringing Boeing 737 aircraft to Tri-Valley