Goodguys, Livermore Rodeo announce cancellations

Goodguys, which is based in Pleasanton, is scheduled to hold its first event of 2021, the LMC Truck Spring Lone Star Nationals, next month in Fort Worth, Texas.

"While we faced many disheartening cancellations in 2020, this is the first that we can be optimistic about," Ebel said in a statement Wednesday. "Being displaced by local vaccination efforts only serves to accelerate the pace of our return to a healthy community and events without restrictions. This news is positive for Del Mar, for Pleasanton and Goodguys."

Andrew Ebel, chief operating officer at Goodguys, said the early-year cancellations in Pleasanton and other venues were primarily the result of health officials using the association's typical event sites for large-scale COVID-19 vaccination centers.

The Goodguys 34th West Coast Nationals and its 31st Autumn Get-Together remain on the schedule for later in the year in Pleasanton, late August and early November, respectively.

The Goodguys Rod & Custom Association has canceled two of its Get-Together car shows originally scheduled for 2021 at the Alameda County Fairgrounds in Pleasanton, an announcement that came days after officials confirmed the 2021 Livermore Rodeo would be called off amid the pandemic.

In the meantime, she said, the group's board is also "working hard to develop another western event that can be safely conducted and enjoyed while maintaining compliance with the health order. As you can imagine, this is an active and moving target."

The association is beginning preparations toward bringing back the Livermore Rodeo in 2022, even scheduling the event date already for June 11-12, 2022, "with the intent and motivation to make things bigger and better," according to Fagliano.

"Every news channel, internet article, and media print has completely informed all of us regarding the dangers of this pandemic. Social distancing, isolation, hand washing, and preventing large gatherings have been the most advised preventative method available to overcome this virus. Additionally, the Alameda County Health Order prevents gatherings for sporting events."

"The decision to cancel this year's event was thoroughly discussed and voted on by your elected Board of Directors. This decision was based on the COVID-19 pandemic currently impacting the world," Fagliano continued, adding:

"I am sure this is disappointing news to you, as it is disappointing for me to share," Sheila Fagliano, president of the Livermore Stockmen Rodeo Association, said in a statement on the group's website.

Meanwhile, down the road in Livermore, the stockmen's association announced earlier this month that the annual Livermore Rodeo was being called off for the second year in a row due to the pandemic.

But the 38th All American Get-Together and 27th Summer Get-Together, both of which were on the docket in Pleasanton in the first half of the year, have been canceled. All vehicle registrations and ticket purchases for those events will be automatically transferred to the Autumn Get-Together set for Nov. 13-14 at the fairgrounds, according to Ebel.

Goodguys, Livermore Rodeo announce cancellations

Two other car shows in Pleasanton remain on schedule, for now