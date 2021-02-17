News

Tri-Valley teens invited to share 'My Story, My Vision'

Annual writing contest open now for high school students

by Dolores Fox Ciardelli / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Wed, Feb 17, 2021, 10:23 pm 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

Tri-Valley Writers is holding its 10th annual high school writing contest, "My Story, My Vision," for students in Danville, Dublin, Livermore, Pleasanton and San Ramon.

Entries are due April 4, and there is no fee to enter. Cash awards will be given to those who place first, second and third in each category as well as a one-year membership in Tri-Valley Writers for the first-place winners.

The three categories are as follows:

* Poetry: Writing in verse; may include prose poetry, free verse, song lyrics, spoken word (rap). Entries may be up to 30 lines, not including the title.

* Literary Nonfiction: Essay, memoir, travel writing. Word maximum of 1,200, not including the title.

What's local journalism worth to you?

Support DanvilleSanRamon.com for as little as $5/month.

Learn more

* Short Story (fiction): Writing that is not factual yet conveys the point of view of the author. Word maximum of 1,200, not including the title.

Each student may submit up to two pieces, online at www.trivalleywriters.org, and every entry will receive feedback from the judges. For more information, email [email protected]

Additional instructions are at the website, which also includes helpful hints for improving the quality of writing, including development and mechanics, in each category.

The winners will be announced in early May, and an awards ceremony will be held at 4 p.m. May 16, on Zoom.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox.

Sign up

Follow DanvilleSanRamon.com on Twitter @DanvilleSanRamo, Facebook and on Instagram @ for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Tri-Valley teens invited to share 'My Story, My Vision'

Annual writing contest open now for high school students

by Dolores Fox Ciardelli / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Wed, Feb 17, 2021, 10:23 pm

Tri-Valley Writers is holding its 10th annual high school writing contest, "My Story, My Vision," for students in Danville, Dublin, Livermore, Pleasanton and San Ramon.

Entries are due April 4, and there is no fee to enter. Cash awards will be given to those who place first, second and third in each category as well as a one-year membership in Tri-Valley Writers for the first-place winners.

The three categories are as follows:

* Poetry: Writing in verse; may include prose poetry, free verse, song lyrics, spoken word (rap). Entries may be up to 30 lines, not including the title.

* Literary Nonfiction: Essay, memoir, travel writing. Word maximum of 1,200, not including the title.

* Short Story (fiction): Writing that is not factual yet conveys the point of view of the author. Word maximum of 1,200, not including the title.

Each student may submit up to two pieces, online at www.trivalleywriters.org, and every entry will receive feedback from the judges. For more information, email [email protected]

Additional instructions are at the website, which also includes helpful hints for improving the quality of writing, including development and mechanics, in each category.

The winners will be announced in early May, and an awards ceremony will be held at 4 p.m. May 16, on Zoom.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.