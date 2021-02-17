Tri-Valley teens invited to share 'My Story, My Vision'

Tri-Valley Writers is holding its 10th annual high school writing contest, "My Story, My Vision," for students in Danville, Dublin, Livermore, Pleasanton and San Ramon.

Entries are due April 4, and there is no fee to enter. Cash awards will be given to those who place first, second and third in each category as well as a one-year membership in Tri-Valley Writers for the first-place winners.

The three categories are as follows:

* Poetry: Writing in verse; may include prose poetry, free verse, song lyrics, spoken word (rap). Entries may be up to 30 lines, not including the title.

* Literary Nonfiction: Essay, memoir, travel writing. Word maximum of 1,200, not including the title.