News Digest: Taste Tri-Valley starts this weekend, Highway 84 work & New staff for Glazer

What's cooking in the Tri-Valley
Thirty-five restaurants in Pleasanton, Livermore, Dublin and Danville are participating in the first Taste Tri-Valley, 10 days of special outdoor dining, delivery and take-outs. The event, sponsored by Visit Tri-Valley, is to shine a spotlight on the eateries that make the area a culinary destination.
The restaurants will offer special prix-fixe lunch and dinner menus from Feb. 19-28. Lunch menus are priced at $10, $15 and $25; dinners are $25, $40 and $65. Also some Livermore wineries will have special wine bundles and tasting packs.
Sign up for the free Taste Tri-Valley mobile pass to access exclusive menu specials and check-in at restaurants to enter to win $25 gift cards. The guest with the most check-ins will win a grand prize for a Tri-Valley weekend getaway.
For more information, go to visittrivalley.com.
Highway 84 work
One phase of a safety improvement project on Highway 84 is nearing completion.
The removal of trees that began in November is expected to wrap up in March to make room for road improvements, according to Caltrans. The project runs from Mission Boulevard in Fremont to Interstate 680 in Niles Canyon.
Intermittent lane closures -- when traffic flow is limited to one lane with signs and flaggers on hand -- will continue through at least the end of this phase.
The next phases of the project -- scheduled to be completed in 2024 -- include building a new Alameda Creek Bridge and retaining wall, installing a traffic signal at Highway 84 and Main Street in Sunol to relieve traffic congestion and make the intersection safer, installing a traffic signal at Pleasanton Sunol Road and Niles Canyon Road and installing traffic signs and active warning signs for cyclists.
-- Bay City News Service
New Glazer staff
State Senator Steve Glazer (D-Orinda) recently filled several openings on his staff.
The moves included Caila Pedroncelli promoted from office manager/legislative assistant to legislative aide, Alexxis Frost hired as legislative aide, Joshua Wright hired as office manager/legislative assistant and Britney Ortiz selected as Sacramento semester legislative intern.
"I'm excited about having these qualified and eager individuals join my staff," Glazer said in a statement. "They offer a nice blend of academic backgrounds and policy interests that will add to our overarching goal of serving the people of my district."
