News

News Digest: Taste Tri-Valley starts this weekend, Highway 84 work & New staff for Glazer

by DanvilleSanRamon staff

Uploaded: Thu, Feb 18, 2021, 11:35 am 0
Time to read: about 2 minutes

Chicken enchilada with mole sauce is on the menu at Concina Hermanas in Danville, one of 35 restaurants in Pleasanton, Livermore, Dublin and Danville taking part in the first Taste Tri-Valley. (Contributed photo)

What's cooking in the Tri-Valley

Thirty-five restaurants in Pleasanton, Livermore, Dublin and Danville are participating in the first Taste Tri-Valley, 10 days of special outdoor dining, delivery and take-outs. The event, sponsored by Visit Tri-Valley, is to shine a spotlight on the eateries that make the area a culinary destination.

The restaurants will offer special prix-fixe lunch and dinner menus from Feb. 19-28. Lunch menus are priced at $10, $15 and $25; dinners are $25, $40 and $65. Also some Livermore wineries will have special wine bundles and tasting packs.

Sign up for the free Taste Tri-Valley mobile pass to access exclusive menu specials and check-in at restaurants to enter to win $25 gift cards. The guest with the most check-ins will win a grand prize for a Tri-Valley weekend getaway.

For more information, go to visittrivalley.com.

What's local journalism worth to you?

Support DanvilleSanRamon.com for as little as $5/month.

Learn more

Highway 84 work

One phase of a safety improvement project on Highway 84 is nearing completion.

The removal of trees that began in November is expected to wrap up in March to make room for road improvements, according to Caltrans. The project runs from Mission Boulevard in Fremont to Interstate 680 in Niles Canyon.

Intermittent lane closures -- when traffic flow is limited to one lane with signs and flaggers on hand -- will continue through at least the end of this phase.

The next phases of the project -- scheduled to be completed in 2024 -- include building a new Alameda Creek Bridge and retaining wall, installing a traffic signal at Highway 84 and Main Street in Sunol to relieve traffic congestion and make the intersection safer, installing a traffic signal at Pleasanton Sunol Road and Niles Canyon Road and installing traffic signs and active warning signs for cyclists.

-- Bay City News Service

New Glazer staff

State Senator Steve Glazer (D-Orinda) recently filled several openings on his staff.

The moves included Caila Pedroncelli promoted from office manager/legislative assistant to legislative aide, Alexxis Frost hired as legislative aide, Joshua Wright hired as office manager/legislative assistant and Britney Ortiz selected as Sacramento semester legislative intern.

"I'm excited about having these qualified and eager individuals join my staff," Glazer said in a statement. "They offer a nice blend of academic backgrounds and policy interests that will add to our overarching goal of serving the people of my district."

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox.

Sign up

Follow DanvilleSanRamon.com on Twitter @DanvilleSanRamo, Facebook and on Instagram @ for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

News Digest: Taste Tri-Valley starts this weekend, Highway 84 work & New staff for Glazer

by DanvilleSanRamon staff /

Uploaded: Thu, Feb 18, 2021, 11:35 am

What's cooking in the Tri-Valley

Thirty-five restaurants in Pleasanton, Livermore, Dublin and Danville are participating in the first Taste Tri-Valley, 10 days of special outdoor dining, delivery and take-outs. The event, sponsored by Visit Tri-Valley, is to shine a spotlight on the eateries that make the area a culinary destination.

The restaurants will offer special prix-fixe lunch and dinner menus from Feb. 19-28. Lunch menus are priced at $10, $15 and $25; dinners are $25, $40 and $65. Also some Livermore wineries will have special wine bundles and tasting packs.

Sign up for the free Taste Tri-Valley mobile pass to access exclusive menu specials and check-in at restaurants to enter to win $25 gift cards. The guest with the most check-ins will win a grand prize for a Tri-Valley weekend getaway.

For more information, go to visittrivalley.com.

Highway 84 work

One phase of a safety improvement project on Highway 84 is nearing completion.

The removal of trees that began in November is expected to wrap up in March to make room for road improvements, according to Caltrans. The project runs from Mission Boulevard in Fremont to Interstate 680 in Niles Canyon.

Intermittent lane closures -- when traffic flow is limited to one lane with signs and flaggers on hand -- will continue through at least the end of this phase.

The next phases of the project -- scheduled to be completed in 2024 -- include building a new Alameda Creek Bridge and retaining wall, installing a traffic signal at Highway 84 and Main Street in Sunol to relieve traffic congestion and make the intersection safer, installing a traffic signal at Pleasanton Sunol Road and Niles Canyon Road and installing traffic signs and active warning signs for cyclists.

-- Bay City News Service

New Glazer staff

State Senator Steve Glazer (D-Orinda) recently filled several openings on his staff.

The moves included Caila Pedroncelli promoted from office manager/legislative assistant to legislative aide, Alexxis Frost hired as legislative aide, Joshua Wright hired as office manager/legislative assistant and Britney Ortiz selected as Sacramento semester legislative intern.

"I'm excited about having these qualified and eager individuals join my staff," Glazer said in a statement. "They offer a nice blend of academic backgrounds and policy interests that will add to our overarching goal of serving the people of my district."

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.