News Digest: Taste Tri-Valley starts this weekend, Highway 84 work & New staff for Glazer

What's cooking in the Tri-Valley

Thirty-five restaurants in Pleasanton, Livermore, Dublin and Danville are participating in the first Taste Tri-Valley, 10 days of special outdoor dining, delivery and take-outs. The event, sponsored by Visit Tri-Valley, is to shine a spotlight on the eateries that make the area a culinary destination.

The restaurants will offer special prix-fixe lunch and dinner menus from Feb. 19-28. Lunch menus are priced at $10, $15 and $25; dinners are $25, $40 and $65. Also some Livermore wineries will have special wine bundles and tasting packs.

Sign up for the free Taste Tri-Valley mobile pass to access exclusive menu specials and check-in at restaurants to enter to win $25 gift cards. The guest with the most check-ins will win a grand prize for a Tri-Valley weekend getaway.

For more information, go to visittrivalley.com.