Rep. DeSaulnier to host 'Conversation on Race Town Hall' with special guests

To commemorate Black History Month and continue the discussion on race in America, Tri-Valley Congressman Mark DeSaulnier is hosting a virtual "Conversation on Race Town Hall" event on Friday.

This will be DeSaulnier's (D-Concord) 124th town hall and mobile district office hour since coming to Congress, which will be held alongside fellow Rep. Barbara Lee (D-Oakland) and special guests Rep. Emanuel Cleaver (D-Mo.) and civil rights author, professor John Powell.

"The event is the latest in the 'Conversation on Race' series created by Representatives DeSaulnier and Lee in order to facilitate more understanding, healing, and progress to help us move forward as a nation," DeSaulnier's office said in a statement. "Congressman Cleaver is the former Chair of the Congressional Black Caucus and the first African American Mayor of Kansas City."

The town hall will be held live on Zoom and will also be viewable through Rep. DeSaulnier’s Facebook page at 4 p.m. on Friday. Residents can register to join the Zoom session and ask questions online at DeSaulnier's official webpage.

Interested residents will receive an email before the event with the log-in information for the Zoom session.