San Ramon officials to update status of city at virtual event Friday

The city of San Ramon is set to hold a virtual update on the state of the city during a special virtual event on Friday morning, where a collection of local and regional officials will be on hand to discuss happenings in and around the city.

Set to be hosted on the city's YouTube channel and Facebook page, a number of local leaders will be available to answer resident submitted questions about the status of San Ramon, touching on topics that range from the coronavirus pandemic to other more specifically localized issues.

Guests set to appear include San Ramon Councilmember Sabina Zafar, State Senator Steve Glazer, State Assemblymember Rebecca Bauer-Kahan, San Ramon community development director Debbie Chamberlain and San Ramon senior planner Cindy Yee.

Panelists will answer questions from residents, which can be submitted by emailing [email protected] and including "City Update" in the subject line by 8 a.m. on Friday. City staff say guests will answer as many questions as time allows.

San Ramon's "City Update" will begin at 9 a.m. on Friday (Feb. 19). All broadcasts will be recorded and available to watch on the City’s website and its YouTube channel.