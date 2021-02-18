News

Vaccines now available to education, food, other essential workers in Contra Costa County

Appointments already full for next two weeks due to supply issue, CCHS says

by Bay City News Service

Uploaded: Thu, Feb 18, 2021, 4:56 pm 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

Contra Costa County has opened up COVID-19 vaccination appointments to teachers, grocery employees, and other frontline essential workers, the county's health department said Thursday.

The state's 1B phase is now in place countywide, meaning residents working in education and childcare, food and agriculture workers, can now be vaccinated at no cost.

"We are committed to protecting all of our educators by ensuring they can access the COVID-19 vaccine, county Board of Supervisors chairwoman Diane Burgis said in a statement. "It is critical that we prioritize the health and well-being of all the essential workers who have cared for us and our families throughout the pandemic."

Contra Costa Health Services said, due to a temporary reduction in supply from the state, all its appointments are filled for the next two weeks.

Vaccines were already available for residents 65 and older. That demographic will be prioritized when more appointments become available. To access appointments via the county, people can go to http://bit.ly/2ZwecGm.

What's local journalism worth to you?

Support DanvilleSanRamon.com for as little as $5/month.

Learn more

To access state and federal vaccine sites, go to www.myturn.ca.gov, or call 833-422-4255.

For more information about Contra Costa County's response to COVID-19, go to cchealth.org/coronavirus.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox.

Sign up

Follow DanvilleSanRamon.com on Twitter @DanvilleSanRamo, Facebook and on Instagram @ for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Vaccines now available to education, food, other essential workers in Contra Costa County

Appointments already full for next two weeks due to supply issue, CCHS says

by Bay City News Service /

Uploaded: Thu, Feb 18, 2021, 4:56 pm

Contra Costa County has opened up COVID-19 vaccination appointments to teachers, grocery employees, and other frontline essential workers, the county's health department said Thursday.

The state's 1B phase is now in place countywide, meaning residents working in education and childcare, food and agriculture workers, can now be vaccinated at no cost.

"We are committed to protecting all of our educators by ensuring they can access the COVID-19 vaccine, county Board of Supervisors chairwoman Diane Burgis said in a statement. "It is critical that we prioritize the health and well-being of all the essential workers who have cared for us and our families throughout the pandemic."

Contra Costa Health Services said, due to a temporary reduction in supply from the state, all its appointments are filled for the next two weeks.

Vaccines were already available for residents 65 and older. That demographic will be prioritized when more appointments become available. To access appointments via the county, people can go to http://bit.ly/2ZwecGm.

To access state and federal vaccine sites, go to www.myturn.ca.gov, or call 833-422-4255.

For more information about Contra Costa County's response to COVID-19, go to cchealth.org/coronavirus.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.