Vaccines now available to education, food, other essential workers in Contra Costa County

Contra Costa County has opened up COVID-19 vaccination appointments to teachers, grocery employees, and other frontline essential workers, the county's health department said Thursday.

The state's 1B phase is now in place countywide, meaning residents working in education and childcare, food and agriculture workers, can now be vaccinated at no cost.

"We are committed to protecting all of our educators by ensuring they can access the COVID-19 vaccine, county Board of Supervisors chairwoman Diane Burgis said in a statement. "It is critical that we prioritize the health and well-being of all the essential workers who have cared for us and our families throughout the pandemic."

Contra Costa Health Services said, due to a temporary reduction in supply from the state, all its appointments are filled for the next two weeks.

Vaccines were already available for residents 65 and older. That demographic will be prioritized when more appointments become available. To access appointments via the county, people can go to http://bit.ly/2ZwecGm.