Castlewood poised to begin remodel after county board OKs project plans

The club, which dates back to 1924 on estate property once owned by George and Phoebe Hearst, parents of publishing magnate William Randolph Hearst, features two 18-hole championship golf courses along with tennis, swimming, bocce and special event facilities.

As temporary trailers already adorn the parking lot next to the golf shop in preparation, the start of construction will represent the latest key turning point for the club in the high-scale Castlewood community off Foothill Road in unincorporated Pleasanton.

"The excitement is building within the membership with construction set to begin (this) month on our remodel project that is creating new and attractive amenities that will enhance the membership experience of our members and their families," club president Rick Barraza said in a statement.

The project plans, which recently received approval from the East County Board of Zoning Adjustments, aim to refresh and refocus the historic country club in the southwest Pleasanton hills as an active, state-of-the-art facility for the whole family.

The Club at Castlewood in Pleasanton is getting ready for the start of construction on its multimillion-dollar endeavor to modernize the main clubhouse and add amenities as part of a new "Sports Center" building.

Overhead map outlines the Castlewood parcel involved in the permit application; the project is generally keeping to the existing building footprint and not impacting the Hill Course, tennis courts or bocce courts. (Image courtesy of Alameda County)

The Club at Castlewood, located at 707 Country Club Circle off Castlewood Drive, is managed by Troon Privé, the private club division of Troon, the largest golf management firm in the world.

Once construction begins, clubhouse and pool house facilities will be closed, while the golf courses, tennis courts and bocce areas will remain open. Some temporary staff services will be offered via the trailers on-site during project work.

"The Castlewood Country Club proposal to demolish and construct a new pool house, renovations to the club house, site and landscape improvements meet the zoning ordinance and East County Area Plan requirements and policies. The community facility improvements will the enhance user services and beautify the site appearance," county planner Carole Kajita wrote in the staff report recommending project approval .

The project plans were signed off by the county zoning board on Feb. 11 with 32 conditions of approval , clearing the path for building permit reviews before construction starts, according to Rodrigo Orduña, assistant planning director for the county -- since Castlewood is outside the city limits, it falls under Alameda County's jurisdiction.

Crews will also install outdoor seating and a fire pit. Other site changes include landscaping and irrigation enhancements, new cart parking by the Sports Center, parking lot improvements, new outdoor furniture and fountain features.

Then, down the entry driveway, the existing pool house will be torn down and replaced with a new Sports Center that will also feature a bar and grill with outdoor seating for pool, tennis and bocce users.

The project includes key changes to the main clubhouse area, such as remodeled and extended dining and bar areas for indoor and outdoor dining or social gathering experiences; a brand-new fitness and wellness center; and other remodeling of the main entry floor and lobby, including accessibility improvements in line with Americans with Disabilities Act standards.

The vision with the rebranding and remodel is to "more accurately reflect the active, family-forward lifestyle characterized by quality experiences, engaging activities, and the modern amenities our Members will enjoy," Barraza said.

The name change came nearly a year after plans were announced for major renovations to upgrade and modernize Castlewood facilities to the tune of an estimated $16 million, being funded by a $200 assessment for members for 20 years.

But club management and membership have been working in recent years on options to address accessibility issues with the 50-year-old clubhouse building as well as the changing model for country clubs in the Bay Area, evolving more into family-forward lifestyle clubs -- a driving reason behind Castlewood dropping "country club" from its name and rebranding to The Club at Castlewood last November.

Castlewood poised to begin remodel after county board OKs project plans

Clubhouse overhaul, new 'Sports Center' on tap