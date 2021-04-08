Staying Healthy: Hike for Hope returning for socially distanced event

Hope Hospice has revived its annual Hike for Hope program after canceling the event last year due to the coronavirus crisis, and registration is open for residents who want to enjoy the outdoors while supporting a cause.

The nonprofit group's biggest annual fundraising event went dark in 2020 -- which staff say shorted Hope over $100,000 in anticipated revenue -- due to the pandemic; however, Hike for Hope will return in a COVID-safe format this year that will have participants hiking at different locations from one another.

"Proceeds from the annual event raise support for hospice patient care and community programs, including grief support services, dementia-care education, and family caregiver resources. Programs are available to the local public at no charge, and are made possible through donations, grants, and fundraising events," Hope Hospice officials said in a statement.

Retooling the event for 2021 in order to encourage physical distancing and health safety, instead of gathering as a group at Del Valle Regional Park as in years past, 2021 event participants will remain in their own social pods and hike in a location of their choosing.

The concept around the hike continues to be centered around participants seeking support from family and friends, asking them to donate in the participant's name.