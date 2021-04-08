Staying Healthy: Hike for Hope returning for socially distanced event

Hope Hospice has revived its annual Hike for Hope program after canceling the event last year due to the coronavirus crisis, and registration is open for residents who want to enjoy the outdoors while supporting a cause.
The nonprofit group's biggest annual fundraising event went dark in 2020 -- which staff say shorted Hope over $100,000 in anticipated revenue -- due to the pandemic; however, Hike for Hope will return in a COVID-safe format this year that will have participants hiking at different locations from one another.
"Proceeds from the annual event raise support for hospice patient care and community programs, including grief support services, dementia-care education, and family caregiver resources. Programs are available to the local public at no charge, and are made possible through donations, grants, and fundraising events," Hope Hospice officials said in a statement.
Retooling the event for 2021 in order to encourage physical distancing and health safety, instead of gathering as a group at Del Valle Regional Park as in years past, 2021 event participants will remain in their own social pods and hike in a location of their choosing.
The concept around the hike continues to be centered around participants seeking support from family and friends, asking them to donate in the participant's name.
Interested residents can participate in a single-day excursion on Saturday, June 5, for the event or go the extra mile and accept the weeklong Champion Challenge and set a mileage goal for the week of May 29 through June 5.
For participants seeking donations from community members, Hope Hospice staff say that Graham-Hitch Mortuary has offered to match the money raised by top fundraiser in the Champion Challenge, whether a team or an individual, for up to $10,000.
While the event is traditionally followed by a post-hike group barbecue, this year a virtual "jamboree" will be held, offering live music and engaging activities via Zoom.
The jamboree is being held in partnership with Frankie, Johnny, & Luigi Too Italian restaurant in Dublin, who will be providing dinner to-go for participants who order prior to the event -- with a portion of sales benefiting Hope Hospice.
Registration for the 10th Hike for Hope is available online now at www.TheHikeForHope.com. Quick buyers can purchase the early bird registration fee of $39 through April 30, after that the fee increases to $45. Child hikers 12 and under are welcome to participate for free, but they will still need to be registered. Registration fees include an event T-shirt.
