Tassajara Hills pipeline project in Dublin slated for late summer

The Dublin San Ramon Services District (DSRSD) is preparing to construct an underground pipeline at the northern end of Dublin this summer, ensuring that about 300 homes in the area still have a "redundant potable water supply" and backup service in the event of an emergency.

A pipeline will be extended from an unpaved portion of Cydonia Court to an access road behind Delamar Drive in the Tassajara Hills development where construction is still underway, with another 80 homes remaining to be built, according to DSRSD spokesperson Lea Blevins.

Blevins told the Weekly that the pipeline will allow the district to create a loop in the water system for emergency service to several hundred homes in the neighborhood.

Approximately 1,110 feet of high-density polyethylene pipeline measuring 8 inches in diameter will be installed, then connected to an existing 10-inch-diameter pipeline within an unpaved extension that is within an existing pipeline within Delamar Drive. Around 800 feet of the new pipeline will be installed using horizontal directional drilling, which involves drilling an underground tunnel and pulling the pipeline through the tunnel.

Standard open trench construction in existing graded areas "associated with residential development" will serve as the site for where the remaining 300 feet or so of pipeline will be laid.