Weekly lighting of Mount Diablo beacon to end this weekend

The beacon atop Mount Diablo, which volunteers have lit each Sunday during the COVID-19 pandemic, will see its weekly illumination conclude this weekend on the one-year anniversary of the program.

The "Eye of Diablo" had traditionally been lit once a year on Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day, but last year nonprofit Save Mount Diablo decided to light the beacon weekly to honor health workers and COVID-19 victims during the pandemic. This Monday morning, the beacon will be turned off for the final time in the special program and rested until Dec. 7.

"The decision to conclude these efforts is based on the COVID-19 vaccines becoming increasingly well distributed. Furthermore, there have been tier-level improvements in the San Francisco Bay Area. Although the pandemic is not over, we have turned the corner for the better," Save Mount Diablo officials said this week.

This week's beacon lighting will begin shortly after sunset on Sunday (April 11) and continue overnight until shortly after sunrise on Monday, repeating the process that has occurred weekly since the first pandemic illumination on April 12, 2020.

"We light the Mount Diablo Beacon to thank our heroes, to honor those who have passed and are suffering, to bring our communities together, and to remind people to look up to the light and the healing power of nature," Ted Clement, Save Mount Diablo executive director, said in a statement.